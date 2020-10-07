The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 7
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, Oct. 7.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — The final PFF grades report: NC State at Pittsburgh
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren radio show recap
• The Wolfpacker — Chase Hattley said that he felt at home at NC State
• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack football commitment analysis: Safety Chase Hattley
• The Wolfpacker — Social media reaction: Chase Hattley commits to NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Local safety Chase Hattley commits to NC State
• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: Devin Leary, Cary Angeline and Grant Gibson Tuesday presser
• The Wolfpacker — Top five plays from NC State at Pitsburgh
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State vs. Virginia: Jonas Pope IV’s one-minute preview
• Raleigh News & Observer — Local four-star safety picks NC State football over South Carolina, Oklahoma
• Fayetteville Observer — UNC, NC State included in De’Ante Green’s Top 10
• Fayetteville Observer — How ACC teams rank heading into Week 6 games
• Technician — Chubb impresses in Thursday Night Football performance, Wilson adds to MVP resume
• Technician — Leary and Co. have potential to put up huge point total against Cavaliers defense
• Technician — Stopping a dual-threat quarterback: How Wolfpack defense stacks up vs. Virginia
• GoPack.com — Cross country to continue season at Wolfpack invite
Tweets of the day
100% COMMITTED 🐺🔴 #WPN pic.twitter.com/3daTzU4VBZ— Chase (@chase_hattley) October 6, 2020
Breaking News: Panther Creek 4-star safety Chase Hattley commits to NC State https://t.co/ruNJnYNGve— WRALSportsFan (@WRALSportsFan) October 6, 2020
Just getting started pic.twitter.com/W0Y9s4tx7o— Aaron McLaughlin (@11_apm) October 6, 2020
Beyond blessed to have received my 12 offer from NC STATE❤️🤍‼️@BMitchellNCS @PackFootball @devinbice88 @HEADSAINT #Wolfpack❤️🤍#ncstate pic.twitter.com/HKGBnJcWFJ— shawn battle (@shawnbattle18) October 6, 2020
Highly Blessed to receive an offer from NC State University ‼️🐺#AGTG @ustinShelton @CoachGarrisonOL @704ragingbull @CoachShepHR pic.twitter.com/MRJgMtMBCc— Christian Hamilton🏈 (@ChristianHam07) October 6, 2020
🔥 🔥 Edit: @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/TX4nkDpV8x— Tad Hudson (@Tadhudson7) October 6, 2020
Week 5 𝗔𝗖𝗖𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 ✍️— ACC Network (@accnetwork) October 6, 2020
Send us your ACC power rankings for a chance to be featured on tomorrow's #PackerAndDurham ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Of4AuxJ0r7
In the hot seat in this week’s segment of @trane #KeepingYourCool: @AlimMcneill pic.twitter.com/PefDKl3IMU— NC State Football (@PackFootball) October 6, 2020
.@Emekaemezie was a major 🔑 in NC State's big win!#GoPack | @PackFootball pic.twitter.com/qln7ekC6pp— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) October 6, 2020
Head Coach of NC State Swimming, Braden Holloway, discussing how he utilized a lack of success as a platform to be creative, try new things, and build his program around the individual, not just the ‘swimmer’.— ASCAswim (@AscAswim) October 7, 2020
full discussion here: https://t.co/2qLCVzbxRL
Video of the day
