 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 7
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-07 08:13:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, Oct. 7.

NC State Wolfpack football commit Chase Hattley
Chase Hattley committed to NC State on Tuesday. (Rivals.com)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — The final PFF grades report: NC State at Pittsburgh

• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren radio show recap

• The Wolfpacker — Chase Hattley said that he felt at home at NC State

• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack football commitment analysis: Safety Chase Hattley

• The Wolfpacker — Social media reaction: Chase Hattley commits to NC State

• The Wolfpacker — Local safety Chase Hattley commits to NC State

• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: Devin Leary, Cary Angeline and Grant Gibson Tuesday presser

• The Wolfpacker — Top five plays from NC State at Pitsburgh

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State vs. Virginia: Jonas Pope IV’s one-minute preview

• Raleigh News & Observer — Local four-star safety picks NC State football over South Carolina, Oklahoma

• Fayetteville Observer — UNC, NC State included in De’Ante Green’s Top 10

• Fayetteville Observer — How ACC teams rank heading into Week 6 games

• Technician — Chubb impresses in Thursday Night Football performance, Wilson adds to MVP resume

• Technician — Leary and Co. have potential to put up huge point total against Cavaliers defense

• Technician — Stopping a dual-threat quarterback: How Wolfpack defense stacks up vs. Virginia

• GoPack.com — Cross country to continue season at Wolfpack invite

Tweets of the day

Video of the day

——

{{ article.author_name }}