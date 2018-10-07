Ticker
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 7

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Oct. 7 following NC State's 28-23 win over Boston College:

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Column: NC State overcame itself in satisfying win

• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: Germaine Pratt brings the heat

• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s 28-23 win over Boston College

• The Wolfpacker — NC State locker room report

• Video reel: No. 23 NC State 28, Boston College 23

• Raleigh News and Observer — It’s a new world for ‘new NC State’

• Raleigh News and Observer — Wolfpack holds off BC rally, 28-23

• Raleigh News and Observer — Photo gallery: NC State defeats Boston College

• Greensboro News & Record — Reggie Gallaspy steps up for NC State to put away win against Boston College

• Greensboro News & Record — What allowed NC State to get to 5-0 ahead of a showdown against Clemson? A stellar defensive performance against Boston College.

• Greensboro News & Record — NC State thwarts late rally by Boston College

• Fayetteville Observer — Wolfpack win on a day when things could have gone bad

• Burlington Times-News — NC State survives late push from Eagles

• Rocky Mount Telegram — ‘Awesome,’ ‘Sloppy’: Final score, stats don’t match in Wolfpack win

• Rocky Mount Telegram — Plenty to clean up after shaky performance for NC State

• North State Journal — Wolfpack overcome mistakes to remain undefeated

• WRAL.com — No. 23 NC State survives Boston College, 28-23

• Technician — Defense sets table for Wolfpack in win over Eagles

• Technician — Defense, receivers shines as Wolfpack improves to 5-0

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack: 5-0

• Boston Globe — BC rally falls short in loss to NC State

• Boston Herald — No comeback for Dillon-less Eagles

• Eagle Action — Three up, Three down: BC vs. NC State

Tweets of the day

Video of the day

