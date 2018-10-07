The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 7
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Oct. 7 following NC State's 28-23 win over Boston College:
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Column: NC State overcame itself in satisfying win
• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: Germaine Pratt brings the heat
• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s 28-23 win over Boston College
• The Wolfpacker — NC State locker room report
• Video reel: No. 23 NC State 28, Boston College 23
• Raleigh News and Observer — It’s a new world for ‘new NC State’
• Raleigh News and Observer — Wolfpack holds off BC rally, 28-23
• Raleigh News and Observer — Photo gallery: NC State defeats Boston College
• Greensboro News & Record — Reggie Gallaspy steps up for NC State to put away win against Boston College
• Greensboro News & Record — What allowed NC State to get to 5-0 ahead of a showdown against Clemson? A stellar defensive performance against Boston College.
• Greensboro News & Record — NC State thwarts late rally by Boston College
• Fayetteville Observer — Wolfpack win on a day when things could have gone bad
• Burlington Times-News — NC State survives late push from Eagles
• Rocky Mount Telegram — ‘Awesome,’ ‘Sloppy’: Final score, stats don’t match in Wolfpack win
• Rocky Mount Telegram — Plenty to clean up after shaky performance for NC State
• North State Journal — Wolfpack overcome mistakes to remain undefeated
• WRAL.com — No. 23 NC State survives Boston College, 28-23
• Technician — Defense sets table for Wolfpack in win over Eagles
• Technician — Defense, receivers shines as Wolfpack improves to 5-0
• Boston Globe — BC rally falls short in loss to NC State
• Boston Herald — No comeback for Dillon-less Eagles
Tweets of the day
Jakobi Meyers also had a strong game yesterday on the receiving end of Ryan Finley passes pic.twitter.com/r6VwmzoCAA— PFF College (@PFF_College) October 7, 2018
Kelvin Harmon hauled in 7 combined touchdown and first downs today in NC State's victory over Boston College pic.twitter.com/CwvlD98Hn5— PFF College (@PFF_College) October 6, 2018
5-0 starts in NC State history, in YP form.— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) October 6, 2018
And how they finished pic.twitter.com/r2yet4EP3H
And then there were 11🔥— CFB Home (@CFBHome) October 7, 2018
RETWEET IF YOUR TEAM IS STILL UNDEFEATED
Alabama
Georgia
Ohio St
Clemson
Notre Dame
West Va
UCF
NC State
Colorado
South Florida
Cincinnati pic.twitter.com/IRymepJJOA
Jakobi Meyers was a BEAST for @PackFootball today!— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) October 6, 2018
(@jkbmyrs5) #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/m4bYCO2vuR
Doesn't get much prettier than this!— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) October 6, 2018
That Ryan Finley ➡️ Kelvin Harmon connection = 💯
(@PackFootball, @Wide_Receiver3) #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/uDElVG1MvJ
GERMAINE PRATT— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) October 6, 2018
The play of the day for @PackFootball!
NC State improves to 5-0!#1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/xz6q0NBNPb
"We're not satisfied with 5-0. We've got more football ahead of us."— FOX Sports South (@FOXSportsSouth) October 6, 2018
Germaine Pratt and @PackFootball improve to 5-0 for the first time since the program's Philip Rivers era. pic.twitter.com/oEWHxoNh1F
Video of the day
——
