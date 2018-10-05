The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 5
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Inside the matchup: Boston College at NC State ($)
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting NC State commit OL Zovon Lindsay ($)
• The Wolfpacker — Deeper NC State offensive line facing stiff challenge
• The Wolfpacker — NC State preparing for healthy version of Boston College
• The Wolfpacker — Former Pack baseball star Andy Barkett chasing World Series with Red Sox
• The Wolfpacker — Rivals100 QB Harrison Bailey could make a decision soon ($)
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Boston College
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Emeka Emezie won’t forget his biggest mistake. It has propelled him to greatness
• Raleigh News & Observer — Here’s a master guide to the college basketball corruption scandal and FBI investigation
• Raleigh News & Observer — The key to beating Boston College? Stop the run
• Charlotte Observer — Myers Park football is 6-0. A big reason? Seven former NFL players with kids on the team
• Greensboro News-Record — With N.C. State poised to compete for an Atlantic title, here's what's in the way
• Greensboro News-Record — Find out how much ACC football coaches are making in 2018
• Technician — Wolfpack women's soccer defeats Orange in slugfest
• Technician — First and Tech 2018 Episode Six: The Eagles fly in
• GoPack.com — No. 23 Wolfpack Tangles with Boston College
• GoPack.com — Women’s Soccer Defeats Syracuse, 6-3
• GoPack.com — #17 NC State Visits Boston College Friday Evening
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Volleyball Set for ACC Road Matches at Florida State, Miami
Tweets of the day
‼️ @TiptonEdits pic.twitter.com/VeCOxpmU30— thewendellmoore (@thewendellmoore) October 4, 2018
.@sarhilde , @NGWIZZZ lock in No. 1 seeds at @Wrestling World Championships, as UWW announces final seeds for Budapest #BudaWrestle2018— USA Wrestling (@USAWrestling) October 3, 2018
📝 https://t.co/ACXLabdZmN pic.twitter.com/QKEyuGX3KT
Saturday makes 1 year since you left us Johnny K. Roseboro— Darian roseboro (@roseboro_45) October 5, 2018
January 8,1974
October 7,2017
I haven’t forgotten! Rest In Peace Dad ❤️💔 🙏🏽🌎 -love your son D pic.twitter.com/izcd2c70MJ
Really enjoyed listening to this while sitting behind the pileup on US1 this morning! Woo https://t.co/Au0wK2X8PR— Brandon (@Dysfunkshnl) October 3, 2018
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook