The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 31

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's: Previewing Wolfpack basketball with Ernie Myers

• The Wolfpacker — NC State ranked in initial College Football Playoff top 25

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting NC State three-star safety commit Khalid Martin

• The Wolfpacker — Teshaun Smith ready to apply what he learned from first start

• The Wolfpacker — Beyond the box score: NC State offense vs. Syracuse

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show — Episode 10

• Raleigh News & Observer — As Roy Williams and Kevin Keatts show, high school coaching can pay off down the road

• Durham Herald-Sun — Joe Giglio previews NC State’s matchup with FSU

• Technician — Men's soccer to host first-round ACC Tournament game

• Technician — COMMENTARY: Despite two consecutive losses, Dave Doeren is still building a program

• Technician — Sweeney playing vital role in Wolfpack's success

• GoPack.com — PACK FOOTBALL RANKED IN FIRST CFP RANKINGS

• GoPack.com — POSTSEASON BEGINS IN RALEIGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT

• GoPack.com — SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: DARIAN ROSEBORO

• GoPack.com — PERSONAL #STATEMENT - PAIGE GIRFFITHS

Tweets of the day

