Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-30 08:38:40 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 30

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Player observations from NC State's exhibition vs. Chowan

• The Wolfpacker — NC State uses strength in numbers to overwhelm Chowan

• The Wolfpacker — NC State locker room report

• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack prioritizing pass defense this week

• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: NFL Week 8

• The Wolfpacker — NC State commit Zonovan Knight enjoys banner senior night

• The Wolfpacker — Monday morning quarterbacking: Syracuse 51, NC State 41

• Raleigh News & Observer — A lot of points, one fancy shirt: NC State cruises past Chowan in hoops dress rehearsal

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State loses one injured starter for the year, hoping to get three others back

• Raleigh News & Observer — ACC power rankings: Does anyone (other than Clemson) play defense anymore?

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Keatts: ‘I am excited where we are at right now’

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Keatts: ‘This is a great shirt’

• Raleigh News & Observer — Photo Gallery: NC State exhbition victory over Chowan

• Greensboro News-Record — Wolfpack fully utilizes "Guerilla Warfare" style in exhibition victory

• Technician — Daniels, Funderburk lead Wolfpack over Hawks in exhibition

• Technician — Anyone can score for new look Wolfpack

• Technician — Pratt, Harmon shine in loss at Syracuse

• Technician — Pack Pros: Samuels makes debut, Hines sets career high

• Technician — Doeren: ‘We’ve played some good football teams, but we expect to win every game’

• GoPack.com — NC State Cruises Past Hawks in Exhibition, 111-62

• GoPack.com — Harmon and Pratt Named ACC Players of the Week

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack to Host Boston College Wednesday in ACC Tournament Opener

• GoPack.com — A Deep Dive into the 2018-19 @PackWrestle Roster

Tweets of the day

Videos of the day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}