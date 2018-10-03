Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-03 06:47:17 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 3

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Jalen Lecque's coach strongly believes he'll shine at NC State ($)

• The Wolfpacker — Beyond the box score: NC State tops Virginia ($)

• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: Recruits at the Virginia football game ($)

• The Wolfpacker — NC State books home game with East Carolina for Dec. 1

• The Wolfpacker — Jalen Lecque could thrive at NC State ($)

• The Wolfpacker — Five-star point guard Jalen Lecque headed to NC State

• The Wolfpacker — NC State lands 5-star Jalen Lecque

• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: NC State commit Jalen Lecque over last year ($)

• The Wolfpacker — The Chuck Amato Show — Episode 6

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State, ECU to agree to play football game on Dec. 1 to make up for hurricane cancellations

• Raleigh News & Observer — Attorney says adidas executive admits $40,000 payment to deliver Dennis Smith Jr. to NC State

• Raleigh News & Observer — This is a big get for Kevin Keatts. Four-star guard Jalen Lecque chooses NC State.

• Greensboro News-Record — N.C. State adds Dec. 1 football game vs. East Carolina

• Greensboro News-Record — Four-star guard Jalen Lecque picks N.C. State

• Charlotte Observer — Shooting star: In Concord, a freshman point guard arrives on campus with a big reputation

• Fayetteville Observer — Dennis Smith Jr. named in NCAA basketball fraud case

• Fayetteville Observer — Sammy Batten: Scotland junior Romero picks Duke

• Fayetteville Observer — Wolfpack gets nod from 5-star guard Lecque

• Technician — Wolfpack men's soccer draws second straight game

• Technician — Boston College D-line, secondary pose potential problems for Wolfpack

• Technician — Pack Pros: 2018 draft class making an impact

• Technician — Wolfpack to host ECU in December

• Technician — Keatts lands five-star guard Lecque

• GoPack.com — NC State Football To Host East Carolina on December 1

• GoPack.com — #17 Wolfpack Earns 0-0 Draw with James Madison

• GoPack.com — Women's Tennis Tallies Wins in Los Angeles, Charleston

Tweets of the day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}