The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 3
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Jalen Lecque's coach strongly believes he'll shine at NC State ($)
• The Wolfpacker — Beyond the box score: NC State tops Virginia ($)
• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: Recruits at the Virginia football game ($)
• The Wolfpacker — NC State books home game with East Carolina for Dec. 1
• The Wolfpacker — Jalen Lecque could thrive at NC State ($)
• The Wolfpacker — Five-star point guard Jalen Lecque headed to NC State
• The Wolfpacker — NC State lands 5-star Jalen Lecque
• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: NC State commit Jalen Lecque over last year ($)
• The Wolfpacker — The Chuck Amato Show — Episode 6
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State, ECU to agree to play football game on Dec. 1 to make up for hurricane cancellations
• Raleigh News & Observer — Attorney says adidas executive admits $40,000 payment to deliver Dennis Smith Jr. to NC State
• Raleigh News & Observer — This is a big get for Kevin Keatts. Four-star guard Jalen Lecque chooses NC State.
• Greensboro News-Record — N.C. State adds Dec. 1 football game vs. East Carolina
• Greensboro News-Record — Four-star guard Jalen Lecque picks N.C. State
• Charlotte Observer — Shooting star: In Concord, a freshman point guard arrives on campus with a big reputation
• Fayetteville Observer — Dennis Smith Jr. named in NCAA basketball fraud case
• Fayetteville Observer — Sammy Batten: Scotland junior Romero picks Duke
• Fayetteville Observer — Wolfpack gets nod from 5-star guard Lecque
• Technician — Wolfpack men's soccer draws second straight game
• Technician — Boston College D-line, secondary pose potential problems for Wolfpack
• Technician — Pack Pros: 2018 draft class making an impact
• Technician — Wolfpack to host ECU in December
• Technician — Keatts lands five-star guard Lecque
• GoPack.com — NC State Football To Host East Carolina on December 1
• GoPack.com — #17 Wolfpack Earns 0-0 Draw with James Madison
• GoPack.com — Women's Tennis Tallies Wins in Los Angeles, Charleston
Tweets of the day
.@PackWrestle on a 2020 roll right now — #13 junior Kai Bele joins weekend pledge Donald Cates, a NC product and Fargo placer this summer. https://t.co/KwmAVKCm16— Ryan Tice (@RyanTice) October 2, 2018
Part two of the revised @PFT_Live Chris Simms QB rankings: (9) Drew Brees, (10) Philip Rivers, (11) Ben Roethlisberger, (12) Jared Goff, (13) Andrew Luck, (14) Joe Flacco, (15) Matthew Stafford, (16) Deshaun Watson.— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 3, 2018
Wolfpack moves up three spots to No. 16. https://t.co/sPPD1xZiFV— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) October 2, 2018
