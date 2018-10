FELT GOOD REACHING ANOTHER MILESTONE IN MY CAREER!🔥2,000 YARDS IN A SEASON IS BIG, BUT RECEIVING ALL THE LOVE FROM MY TEAM MATES MADE FRIDAY NIGHT SPECIAL!! WE DID THIS TOGETHER... BEST O-LINE IN THE STATE🙌🏾 THANK YALL FOR EVERYTHING!! #5MOREGAMES2GO #RINGCHASING 💍 pic.twitter.com/TqkJWpyknD