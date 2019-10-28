The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 28
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — By the numbers: NC State football scholarship situation
• The Wolfpacker — Breaking down NC State players in exhibition victory
• The Wolfpacker — Audio/video: Kevin Keatts' press conference after Mount Olive win
• Raleigh News & Observer — Markell Johnson, Wolfpack run past Mount Olive in lopsided exhibition victory
• Raleigh News & Observer — Photo Gallery: NC State vs. Mount Olive | October 27, 2019
• GoPack.com — ONE with Wolfpack Football - Season 3, Episode 10
• GoPack.com — Rogers and Smith Capture Doubles Title at ITA Carolina Regional
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Dominates In 3-0 Win Over Notre Dame On Senior Day
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Cruises Past Trojans in Preseason Exhibition, 113-73
• GoPack.com — Women’s Golf Closes Out Fall Season With Top 10 Finish At Landfall Tradition
• Technician — Pack men’s basketball dominates Mount Olive with 15 steals
• Technician — Women’s golf matches best result of fall in Wilmington
• Technician — Wolfpack volleyball swept away by Syracuse Orange
• Technician — NC State women’s soccer overwhelms unlucky Irish
Tweets of the day
Blessed to have received an offer from North Carolina State Univ #1Pack1Goal 🐺 @FTRreport pic.twitter.com/J9PjJIVeVS— JJ Davis (@jj_davis28) October 27, 2019
Proud and blessed to receive an offer from NC State University‼️ #wolfpack @StateCoachD @CoachGMcDonald @gridironjrj pic.twitter.com/NWo9T1KKqQ— Devin Chandler5️⃣ (@devinkchandler) October 27, 2019
Manny Bates is potentially a game changer for NC State defensively with the way he blocks/alters shots— C.L. Brown (@clbrownhoops) October 27, 2019
Final statistics: pic.twitter.com/aFkXn4nY4z— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) October 27, 2019
Dennis Smith Jr. mystery may benefit Frank Ntilikina tomorrow #Knicks #Bulls https://t.co/wwnc7flMCJ— Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) October 27, 2019
From the State of Alabama. How the hell we let Phil go to NC state and his roommate was Bobby Miller Jr. Played for his dad in high school.— LeRon McClain (@LeRon_McClain33) October 28, 2019
My #QB. https://t.co/JLcHKAML65
Video of the day
——
