The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 28

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — By the numbers: NC State football scholarship situation

• The Wolfpacker — Breaking down NC State players in exhibition victory

• The Wolfpacker — Audio/video: Kevin Keatts' press conference after Mount Olive win

• Raleigh News & Observer — Markell Johnson, Wolfpack run past Mount Olive in lopsided exhibition victory

• Raleigh News & Observer — Photo Gallery: NC State vs. Mount Olive | October 27, 2019

• GoPack.com — ONE with Wolfpack Football - Season 3, Episode 10

• GoPack.com — Rogers and Smith Capture Doubles Title at ITA Carolina Regional

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Dominates In 3-0 Win Over Notre Dame On Senior Day

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Cruises Past Trojans in Preseason Exhibition, 113-73

• GoPack.com — Women’s Golf Closes Out Fall Season With Top 10 Finish At Landfall Tradition

• Technician — Pack men’s basketball dominates Mount Olive with 15 steals

• Technician — Women’s golf matches best result of fall in Wilmington

• Technician — Wolfpack volleyball swept away by Syracuse Orange

• Technician — NC State women’s soccer overwhelms unlucky Irish

{{ article.author_name }}