The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 28
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Here are the various headlines and tweets surrounding NC State athletics for Sunday, Oct. 28.
Headlines
Headlines:
• The Wolfpacker — Column: NC State facing a gut check
• The Wolfpacker — Q&A: Dave Doeren following Syracuse loss
• Raleigh News and Observer — Lots of important offense, one important stop. Syracuse outlasts NC State, 51-41
• Syracuse.com — Inside Syracuse’s game-saving stop vs. NC State; ‘We had to make a decision’
• Syracuse.com — Syracuse football defeats North Carolina State, 51-41
• Syracuse.com — Eric Dungey back at QB after getting ‘too comfortable’ driving Syracuse football offense
• Syracuse.com — Best and worst from Syracuse football’s win over North Carolina State
Tweets of the day
The final three pass plays with the game on the line:— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) October 28, 2018
1st down, Thayer Thomas (INC)
2nd down, Reggie Gallaspy (no gain)
3rd down, Jakobi Meyers (INT)
With the game on the line, Ryan Finley didn't even look at Harmon
The penalty breakdown from the Syracuse game. Five DPI penalties by four different players pic.twitter.com/lshtL03H8J— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) October 28, 2018
Kelvin Harmon now has 10 catches for 235 yards and 2 touchdowns. His latest touchdown makes it a 3 point game with 7:23 to play. #ACCFootball pic.twitter.com/vvLQk37nlC— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) October 28, 2018
Kelvin Harmon doing standard Kelvin Harmon things for #NCState @NextLevelQBs @Wide_Receiver3— Adam Friedman (@RivalsFriedman) October 28, 2018
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook