{{ timeAgo('2018-10-28 09:47:50 -0500') }}

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 28

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
Here are the various headlines and tweets surrounding NC State athletics for Sunday, Oct. 28.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Column: NC State facing a gut check

• The Wolfpacker — Q&A: Dave Doeren following Syracuse loss

• Raleigh News and Observer — Lots of important offense, one important stop. Syracuse outlasts NC State, 51-41

• Syracuse.com — Inside Syracuse’s game-saving stop vs. NC State; ‘We had to make a decision’

• Syracuse.com — Syracuse football defeats North Carolina State, 51-41

• Syracuse.com — Eric Dungey back at QB after getting ‘too comfortable’ driving Syracuse football offense

• Syracuse.com — Best and worst from Syracuse football’s win over North Carolina State

• GoPack.com — Pack falls in shootout at Syracuse, 51-41

