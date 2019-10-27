The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 27
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Oct. 27.
Headlines
• Technician — Men’s soccer upset by Syracuse on the road
• Technician — Volleyball plays against Orange on home court
• GoPack.com — Pack welcomes University of Mount Olive for exhibition contest
• GoPack.com — Women’s soccer welcomes Notre Dame Sunday in home regular season finale
• GoPack.com — No. 23 men’s soccer drops ACC road contest at Syracuse
• GoPack.com — Rogers and Smith advance to ITA Carolina Regional Doubles
Tweets of the day
Today— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) October 27, 2019
Pack & Mount Olive@PNCArena at 2
🎟 https://t.co/YsBoBDj2iR pic.twitter.com/XKtb4583dh
Buckets coming soon. pic.twitter.com/FQlibxhJ1Y— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) October 26, 2019
Or you can catch the 2 pm @PackMensBball exhibition at @PNCArena!— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) October 26, 2019
Please read the important parking information at this link.
🚗 https://t.co/2LP0sPvlXt#GoPack // #NCState pic.twitter.com/1rZ9YE7MDy
Blessed to receive an offer from NC State⚪️🔴.. #WOLFPACK #AGTG pic.twitter.com/SO4SFAWj8z— Khari Gee (@KhariGee) October 26, 2019
#AGTG I am blessed to receive a PWO Offer from North Carolina State University!! #Gopack 🐺 pic.twitter.com/mCWJPVZF5h— Jashaun Patterson (@Jashaunp3) October 26, 2019
Our @Angels draft report card. Among the names who stood out...— Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) October 26, 2019
⚾️ Will Wilson
⚾️ Kyren Paris
⚾️ Erik Rivera
⚾️ Zach Linginfelter
Plus, a 24th rounder showing impressive bat-missing stuff. https://t.co/b0KM8r2i4b pic.twitter.com/Sq4j0F1Hy5
Proud to work at a University so committed to sustainability...@NCState climbs to No. 17 on Princeton Review’s list of Top 50 Green Colleges. https://t.co/giG6J3rHHp Some additional info on @PackAthletics contribution in this space https://t.co/9goZW07zLb— Fred Demarest (@Fred_Demarest) October 26, 2019
Trea Turner got it right in the fellas... pic.twitter.com/nbXmw8GQEE— Tim Murray (@1TimMurray) October 26, 2019
If I took a baseball to the nuts a couple of innings ago, I’d be down on the infield until about Monday. Trea Turner’s out here doing this. pic.twitter.com/gZRPGaMACM— Wartooth (@HokieWartooth) October 26, 2019
Another great idea for Sunday?— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) October 26, 2019
You can also catch @PackVball play Syracuse inside Reynolds Coliseum at 1 pm!
🎟️ https://t.co/w6YgVEvfix#GoPack // #NCState pic.twitter.com/qg2UUjspts
——
