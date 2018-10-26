The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 26
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State OL Terronne Prescod made positive headlines after Clemson loss
• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: Braxton Beverly expected out for early portion of schedule
• The Wolfpacker — NC State basketball picked to finish eighth in the ACC
• The Wolfpacker — Syracuse's defense spurs turnaround
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Syracuse
• The Wolfpacker — Junior QB Ken Seals talks Minnesota, NC State, Vandy and more ($)
• Raleigh News & Observer — Here’s the latest on NC State’s kicking game, also known as the search for touchbacks
• Raleigh News & Observer — Who’s going to be the quarterback? NC State preps for both Syracuse options.
• Raleigh News & Observer — Zonovan Knight becomes all-time leading rusher at Southern Nash
• Charlotte Observer — Stories from the front line of desegregation at NC State
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Volleyball to Conclude Road Swing at Clemson, Georgia Tech
• GoPack.com — Pack Selected Eighth in ACC Basketball Preseason Poll
• GoPack.com — Another Atlantic Division Road Test Awaits #22 Wolfpack
• GoPack.com — #Pack9 Announces 2019 Schedule
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Concludes Regular Season at Clemson Saturday
Tweets of the day
Thank You❤️......Extremely Blessed And Honored To Say I Just Received An Offer From North Carolina State University!!🤘🏾🐺 pic.twitter.com/ZYxwOyTpSh— TRENTON SIMPSON🤘🏽 (@TrentonSimpson_) October 25, 2018
NFL scouts & personnel will often refer to Ryan Finley’s game at Clemson. 156 yds passing, 0 TDS, 2 picks.— Jeff Gravley (@jgravleyWRAL) October 26, 2018
It’s the nature of evaluation. @PackFootball #Fox50 Game Night @steveloganshow https://t.co/IS1cJnaMvW
NEW STORY: Heavy rain Friday could dampen HSOT Live, Football Friday https://t.co/VWVYLHcT7s #HSOT pic.twitter.com/9LUGXH2ga0— HighSchoolOT.com (@HighSchoolOT) October 26, 2018
