Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-26 09:21:22 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 26

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State OL Terronne Prescod made positive headlines after Clemson loss

• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: Braxton Beverly expected out for early portion of schedule

• The Wolfpacker — NC State basketball picked to finish eighth in the ACC

• The Wolfpacker — Syracuse's defense spurs turnaround

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Syracuse

• The Wolfpacker — Junior QB Ken Seals talks Minnesota, NC State, Vandy and more ($)

• Raleigh News & Observer — Here’s the latest on NC State’s kicking game, also known as the search for touchbacks

• Raleigh News & Observer — Who’s going to be the quarterback? NC State preps for both Syracuse options.

• Raleigh News & Observer — Zonovan Knight becomes all-time leading rusher at Southern Nash

• Charlotte Observer — Stories from the front line of desegregation at NC State

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Volleyball to Conclude Road Swing at Clemson, Georgia Tech

• GoPack.com — Pack Selected Eighth in ACC Basketball Preseason Poll

• GoPack.com — Another Atlantic Division Road Test Awaits #22 Wolfpack

• GoPack.com — #Pack9 Announces 2019 Schedule

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Concludes Regular Season at Clemson Saturday

Tweets of the day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}