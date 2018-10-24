The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 24
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting junior four-star DE Desmond Evans ($)
• The Wolfpacker — NC State cornerbacks expect to be challenged again
• The Wolfpacker — NC State's defense looks to tighten up its coverage
• The Wolfpacker — Tight end commit Kam Walker having a fun senior season ($)
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show — Episode 9
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State football commit Savion Jackson talks family, playing against Clayton teammate
• Raleigh News & Observer — ACC holds preseason men’s basketball media day Wednesday
• Greensboro News-Record —What to watch for at ACC Operation Basketball
• Technician — Pack women's soccer takes on Virginia in regular season finale
• Technician — Pack volleyball heads to Clemson
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Projected to Finish Fourth in ACC Preseason Poll
• GoPack.com — Pack Finishes in Second Place at Royal Oaks Intercollegiate
• GoPack.com — Gymnastics Releases 2018-19 Schedule
Tweets of the day
Beth Hadley, a teacher in Greenville County, was helped onto the field by N.C. State player Terronne Prescod after his team's loss to Clemson.— Independent Mail (@independentmail) October 23, 2018
“I didn’t see any (orange and purple) – I just saw a lady on the edge of the wall trying to get down.” https://t.co/q9ohiwNcbn
Call @TheSportsShop1 @BuzzSportsRadio @WRALSportsFan at (919) 890-6200 or answer our poll question presented by WSI Retail Supply. WSI: We Go The Extra Mile:— Buzz Sports Radio (@BuzzSportsRadio) October 24, 2018
Which @theACC Basketball Coach would you most want to have lunch or dinner with?:
On eve of media day, preseason #ACC ballot with top four of #UVa, #UNC, #Duke and #Hokies. https://t.co/aEXmV7yX1P pic.twitter.com/ar0M1O6XVD— David Teel (@DavidTeelatDP) October 23, 2018
Video of the day
