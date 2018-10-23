Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-23 09:20:24 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 23

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show — Episode 9

• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: Primetime With The Pack

• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren wants his NC State team to return to basics

• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: NFL Week 7

• The Wolfpacker — NC State's Braxton Beverly to have surgery Tuesday on fractured hand

• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: Primetime with the Pack

• Raleigh News & Observer — Luke DeCock’s AP Top 25 basketball poll ballot: Preseason

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State guard Braxton Beverly sidelined with hand injury

• Raleigh News & Observer — ACC power rankings: Clemson is scary good, as shown in the blowout win over NC State

• Durham Herald-Sun — This is ‘not us.’ Doeren says he didn’t recognize his NC State team in loss to Clemson.

• Technician — Pack Pros: Rivers, Chubb shine in NFL Week 7

• Technician — Wolfpack earns low marks in blowout loss

• Technician — Doeren: 'Let's get back to being us'

• GoPack.com — Senior Spotlight: Deonte Holden

• GoPack.com — NC State-Florida State Set for 3:30 PM Start

• GoPack.com — Play Suspended with Pack in Third Place at Royal Oaks Intercollegiate

Tweets of the day

Video of the day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}