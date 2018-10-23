The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 23
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show — Episode 9
• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: Primetime With The Pack
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren wants his NC State team to return to basics
• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: NFL Week 7
• The Wolfpacker — NC State's Braxton Beverly to have surgery Tuesday on fractured hand
• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: Primetime with the Pack
• Raleigh News & Observer — Luke DeCock’s AP Top 25 basketball poll ballot: Preseason
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State guard Braxton Beverly sidelined with hand injury
• Raleigh News & Observer — ACC power rankings: Clemson is scary good, as shown in the blowout win over NC State
• Durham Herald-Sun — This is ‘not us.’ Doeren says he didn’t recognize his NC State team in loss to Clemson.
• Technician — Pack Pros: Rivers, Chubb shine in NFL Week 7
• Technician — Wolfpack earns low marks in blowout loss
• Technician — Doeren: 'Let's get back to being us'
• GoPack.com — Senior Spotlight: Deonte Holden
• GoPack.com — NC State-Florida State Set for 3:30 PM Start
• GoPack.com — Play Suspended with Pack in Third Place at Royal Oaks Intercollegiate
Tweets of the day
October 23, 2018
NC State men's basketball gets a vote for The Associated Press top 25 poll: https://t.co/vzWpwPtZpg.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) October 22, 2018
Depth chart for Syracuse game pic.twitter.com/uDgdMAaTL1— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) October 22, 2018
Summing up Dino Babers on Syracuse QB situation: no hard news details shared, but said he wants to be “fair” to everyone involved and transparent to the team. Clearly wants NC State to have to prep for Dungey and DeVito. Unclear if a decision has actually been made on SU’s end.— Stephen Bailey (@Stephen_Bailey1) October 22, 2018
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook