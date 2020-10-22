The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 22
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, Oct. 22.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting UNC
• The Wolfpacker — NC State’s Payton Wilson treating UNC like a regular Saturday
• The Wolfpacker — Alim McNeill has become one of college football’s top defensive tackles
• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: Payton Wilson and Alim McNeill Wednesday presser
• The Wolfpacker — NC State vs. UNC on the football recruiting trail
• The Wolfpacker — NC State players are keeping emotions in check for rivalry week
• Fayetteville Observer — No. 23 NC State at No. 14 UNC leads Week 8 of ACC football, plus power rankings, TV info, more
• Fayetteville Observer — Greenville Rose RB Michael Allen is gifted two-sport athlete with multiple FBS offers
• Technician — Wolfpack football in jeopardy of consecutive losses to UNC
• Technician — Wolfpack defense prepares for standoff with Sam Howell, Tar Heel receivers
• Technician — Top-five Clemson’s men’s soccer team visits NC State Friday
Tweets Of The Day
2021 @Firstlove_hoops forward Mustapha Amzil has received an offer from N.C. State.@MustaphaAmzil_https://t.co/j4qahJZy44— Russ Wood 😷 (@RussHoops) October 21, 2020
The newest schools to show interest in Yale graduate transfer Paul Atkinson Jr. include Tennessee, Stanford, Kansas, Boston College, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, NC State, and Xavier, he tells @Stockrisers.— Jake (@jakeweingarten) October 21, 2020
Co-player of the year in the Ivy. 17.6 points and 7.3 boards per game.
Rivals. Ranked. Buckle up.— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) October 21, 2020
No. 14 @TarHeelFootball hosts No. 23 @PackFootball Saturday at noon! pic.twitter.com/LDJ04MG8OT
Are you ready for the BLOOD MOON?#WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/bjv92Tg5VU— NC State Football (@PackFootball) October 21, 2020
What to expect when you’re expecting NC State vs. UNC. @WesDurham joined me and @jwgiglio to take a quick look back at last Saturday’s results and look ahead to this Saturday’s matchup. Get the full convo and more in the best of podcast. https://t.co/on68cSqkVX pic.twitter.com/YgGlVyyQOH— Joe BOOvies (@joeovies) October 22, 2020
"That one really hurt, that one punched me in the gut" - @InTheBleachers discussed Devin Leary's injury and how NC State can perform without him— 730 The Game (@730TheGame) October 21, 2020
Plus: What are his expectations for the ACC the rest of the year?
Listen: https://t.co/4MZfF5re2T pic.twitter.com/xaLsR3WbAL
Dalton Feeney is one of numerous seasoned veterans who are back in the fold for NC State, which looks built to make a deep run in 2021.https://t.co/08KMj1G72z— D1Baseball (@d1baseball) October 21, 2020
After 5+ years, I will be moving on from NC State athletics. This has been one of the hardest decisions professionally I’ve had to make and wanted to take the time to show my gratitude for all the people who I’ve had the privilege to connect with along the way.— Nate Brookreson (@nbrookreson) October 22, 2020
Liberty plays Virginia Tech, NC State and Coastal Carolina down the stretch. Hugh Freeze's P5 return audition? https://t.co/lg14PR99Zm— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) October 21, 2020
Video Of The Day
PACK REWIND 🎥: The Duke Game— NC State Football (@PackFootball) October 21, 2020
"One play at a time .... one rep at a time" #HTT#CountOnMeNC pic.twitter.com/EiSgWRAcQF
