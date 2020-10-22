 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 22
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 22

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, Oct. 22.


NC State Wolfpack football defensive tackle Alim Mcneill
Alim McNeill was featured in NC State's press availability on Wednesday. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting UNC

• The Wolfpacker — NC State’s Payton Wilson treating UNC like a regular Saturday

• The Wolfpacker — Alim McNeill has become one of college football’s top defensive tackles

• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: Payton Wilson and Alim McNeill Wednesday presser

• The Wolfpacker — NC State vs. UNC on the football recruiting trail

• The Wolfpacker — NC State players are keeping emotions in check for rivalry week

• Fayetteville Observer — No. 23 NC State at No. 14 UNC leads Week 8 of ACC football, plus power rankings, TV info, more

• Fayetteville Observer — Greenville Rose RB Michael Allen is gifted two-sport athlete with multiple FBS offers

• Technician — Wolfpack football in jeopardy of consecutive losses to UNC

• Technician — Wolfpack defense prepares for standoff with Sam Howell, Tar Heel receivers

• Technician — Top-five Clemson’s men’s soccer team visits NC State Friday

• GoPack.com — The Inside NC State Athletics Podcast

