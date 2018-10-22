The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 22
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Monday morning quarterbacking: Clemson 41, NC State 7
• The Wolfpacker — Nine NC State commitments selected to Shrine Bowl
• The Wolfpacker — Postgame reflections
• Winston-Salem Journal — Three area players earn spots on Shrine Bowl roster for North Caroina
• Fayetteville Observer — Wolfpack can still make 2018 special
• Technician — Despite Clemson loss, Pack still has potential for special season
• Technician — Sargent leads Pack to sweep of Blue Devils
• Technician — Pack breaks even over the weekend
• Technician — Wolfpack loses close one in home finale against Louisville
• GoPack.com — ONE with Wolfpack Football - Season 2, Episode 8
• GoPack.com — Gwiazdowski Claims Second Straight World Bronze Medal
• GoPack.com — Parchment Tallies Career High in 3-1 Loss at Syracuse
Tweets of the day
NC State sophomore guard Braxton Beverly fractured his left non-shooting hand in practice last Friday and will have surgery Tuesday.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) October 22, 2018
One of those moments - @PackFootball's @nfl_70 takes the time to help a Clemson fan take the field after the game. pic.twitter.com/QYt26ppohN— ethanhyman (@ethanhyman) October 21, 2018
.@ClemsonFB (No. 2) and @PackFootball (No. 22) are ranked in this week's @AP_Top25 Poll. #ACCFootball pic.twitter.com/cJ53Vh75RM— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) October 21, 2018
Video of the day
