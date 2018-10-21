The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 21
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Column: Clemson played at a higher level, NC State did not
• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: NC State couldn't recover from slow start
• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State's 41-7 loss at Clemson
• The Wolfpacker — NC State locker room report
• The Wolfpacker — Clemson routs NC State, 41-7
• The Wolfpacker — Final: Clemson 41, NC State 7
• Tiger Illustrated — Additional Nuggets From Death Valley
• Tiger Illustrated — Crying Wolf
• Raleigh News & Observer — Another close call? Not this time. Clemson blasts NC State
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Doeren: ‘We just got to go back to work, roll our sleeves back up and fix it’
• Raleigh News & Observer — Five key plays in NC State’s 41-7 loss at Clemson
• Raleigh News & Observer — Clemson safety K’Von Wallace on win against NC State
• Raleigh News & Observer — Clemson plays inspired against NC State in what could be its last statement game
• Raleigh News & Observer — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney talks win against NC State
• Raleigh News & Observer — Clemson was trolling NC State, Dabo admits
• Raleigh News & Observer — Thumbs up, thumbs down: Clemson vs. NC State
• Raleigh News & Observer — Photo gallery: Clemson defeats NC State in top 20 matchup
• Greensboro News-Record — With dominating victory, Tigers make it perfectly clear Wolfpack has miles to go
• Greensboro News-Record — Despite Saturday's 34-point loss to Clemson, N.C. State is closing the gap between good and great
• Fayetteville Observer — Sammy Batten: N.C. State not quite ready for prime time
• Technician — NC State ties Syracuse behind late Sweeney free kick
• Technician — Blowout loss to Tigers shows Wolfpack still far from ACC supremacy
• Technician — Tigers dismantle Wolfpack in Death Valley
• GoPack.com — WOLFPACK FALLS AT CLEMSON
• GoPack.com — #21 Wolfpack Earns 1-1 Draw with #24 Orange
• GoPack.com — WOMEN’S SOCCER TO FACE LOUISVILLE ON SUNDAY FOR SENIOR DAY
• GoPack.com — SMITH AND ROGERS ADVANCE TO ITA CAROLINA REGIONAL DOUBLES SEMIFINALS
Tweets of the day
Looked like Stephen Louis is being carted off the field as the game gets close to wrapping up.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) October 20, 2018
Final statistics: pic.twitter.com/yRfNmNxS8V— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) October 20, 2018
Nick Gwiazdowski dominates his opponent and wins 7-0 in his first match of the day. @NGWIZZZ @USAWrestling pic.twitter.com/1HuavPNY62— Trackwrestling (@trackwrestling) October 21, 2018
