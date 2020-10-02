The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 2
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, Oct. 2.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker game predictions: NC State at Pittsburgh
• The Wolfpacker — Pittsburgh vs. NC State on the recruiting trail
• The Wolfpacker — The fateful and impactful two games between Pitt and NC State in the 1950s
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren prepares for a ‘smash-mouth game’ at Pittsburgh
• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: Dave Doeren’s Thursday pressor for Pittsburgh game week
• The Wolfpacker — Five things we learned about Wolfpack football recruiting in September
• The Wolfpacker — On paper: NC State at Pittsburgh
• Raleigh News & Observer — Matchups: Hoping to get back on track, NC State facing an uphill battle against Pitt
• Raleigh News & Observer — How will Wolfpack react to loss? They say last year’s lessons are helping them recover.
• Fayetteville Observer — 5 things to know about NC State-Pittsburgh football game
Tweets Of The Day
Is #ACC football on verge of its first postponement-free week of season? #KnockOnWood— David Teel (@ByDavidTeel) October 2, 2020
Uniform combo vs. Pitt:— NC State Football (@PackFootball) October 1, 2020
🔴 lids, ⚪️ jersey, 🔴 pants, ⚪️ cleats@adidasFballUS pic.twitter.com/97lTOjkPDA
NC State head coach Dave Doeren on status of safeties Tanner Ingle and Rakeim Ashford for Saturday:— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) October 1, 2020
"Tanner's good to go, Rakeim we're still waiting on."
Followed up asking if Devin has done enough to earn some snaps/ plays against Pittsburgh.— Jonas Pope IV (@JEPopeIV) October 1, 2020
DD: "You will find out on Saturday who it is."
#TBT @TheNyNy7 covered every inch of Heinz Field in 2017— NC State Football (@PackFootball) October 1, 2020
Which is your favorite RECYCLED MOMENT presented by @GFLenv ?
🔁 for his 83-yard TD run
❤️ for his 92-yard punt return pic.twitter.com/DwQeP0SvZe
Bradley Chubb's 3rd sack of the day increased the Broncos win probability from 66% to 94%.— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 2, 2020
Chubb (tonight): 5 pressures, 3 sacks, 7 QB hurries on 36 pass rushes (13.9% pressure rate).#DENvsNYJ | #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/AHvGXBJmIC
4th down SACK by Bradley Chubb! @astronaut #BroncosCountry— NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2020
📺: #DENvsNYJ on @NFLNetwork
📱: NFL App // Yahoo Sports App: https://t.co/jQ6nvOCVqi pic.twitter.com/j9BoqxLmAn
Fangio on if Bradley Chubb is fully back from his ACL surgery: “He’s been back. I don’t think he’s back to where he was prior to the injury. We can’t forget this guy is 11 months removed from his ACL surgery”— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) October 2, 2020
“This guys a warrior. He’s going to continue to get better and better"
Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes said in a program update call that ACC coaches have voted to wear Polo shirts this season instead of suits.— Les Johns (@Les_Johns) October 1, 2020
UNC, NC State and ECU had to quickly pivot to close dorms and send all classes online this fall. @KateMurphyNews reports on how they hope things will be different for the spring semester. https://t.co/645Jai9IXM— Thad Ogburn (@thadogburn) October 1, 2020
Video Of The Day
Time to meet our newcomers!@JGravleySPORTS recently sat down with all five freshmen to introduce them to #WPN— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) October 1, 2020
Today's feature is @TheCamHayes pic.twitter.com/Cqv4f3gB3c
