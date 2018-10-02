The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 2
Headlines
• Raleigh News & Observer — ACC power rankings: NC State learning how to take care of business
• The Wolfpacker — The Chuck Amato Show — Episode 6
• The Wolfpacker — J.R. Walker nears decision after official visit to NC State ($)
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren sees toughest challenge yet for NC State ahead
• The Wolfpacker — Recap: Dave Doeren press conference updates ($)
• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: NFL Week 4
• Greensboro News-Record — N.C. State film room: Thanks to Emezie, Harmon, risks aren't so risky for Finley
• Fayetteville Observer — East Bladen grad Murchison joining elite company at N.C. State
• Technician — Wolfpack defense faces tough challenge vs Boston College
• Technician — COMMENTARY: Athletics needs to be more visibly and verbally inclusive of LGBTQ+ athletes and fans
• Technician — Men’s Soccer look to bounce back against Dukes
• Technician — Pack Pros Baseball: End-of-season edition
• GoPack.com — #12 WOLFPACK HOSTS JMU TUESDAY EVENING
Tweets of the day
❤️❤️❤️❤️ Nothing but love #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/3c9pj58AAv— Jakeen Harris6️⃣™️ (@JakeenH6) October 2, 2018
NC State’s pass breakdown vs. UVA, in YP form pic.twitter.com/6OnKXw8BwP— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) October 2, 2018
We are in Charlotte for @accwbb Tipoff! pic.twitter.com/0ukRaH0AT8— NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) October 2, 2018
COLLEGE STUDENTS! Come to Amedeo's today after 4pm for COLLEGE NIGHT. Show your student ID & get 50% off your entree. #NCState #MeredithCollege pic.twitter.com/mL5PoIEHKr— Amedeo's Italian Restaurant (@AmedeosRaleigh) October 2, 2018
#NCState is No. 23 in the nation, hosting Boston College Saturday. @DaveHardingjr & I discuss how the Pack is attacking teams on both sides of the ball (and each side of the ball is feeding off the other).— Marilyn Payne (@marilyn_payne) October 2, 2018
(Plus... Pack run game back ???!!!)https://t.co/HCWn0NNxp6
——
