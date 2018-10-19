Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-19 10:31:44 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 19

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Headlines

• ESPN.com — NC State has closed gap on Tigers, but can Wolfpack finally get a W?

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker game predictions: NC State at Clemson

• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack running back Reggie Gallaspy Jr. preaches staying calm Saturday

• The Wolfpacker — Controlled passing game could be key for NC State at Clemson

• The Wolfpacker — Pack linebacker Germaine Pratt knows NC State needs to stop the run

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Clemson

• Raleigh News & Observer — Primetime with the Pack will introduce a mostly new NC State basketball team Friday night

• Raleigh News & Observer — Adidas college basketball trial winds up with a question: Were schools victims or accomplices?

• Durham Herald Sun — Why Xavier Thomas should have larger role with Clemson the second half of the year

• Greensboro News-Record — Chasity Melvin, former WNBA All-Star, hired as Swarm assistant coach

• Greensboro News-Record — How has N.C. State hung with, then let Clemson off the hook, in the past two seasons?

• Fayetteville Observer — Here’s a list of former Duke, UNC, NC State and Wake Forest players in the NBA

• Technician — Early goal sees Wolfpack past Miami

• GoPack.com — SIX FROM NC STATE NAMED TO USA SWIMMING’S 2019 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES ROSTER

• GoPack.com — BATTLE OF THE UNBEATENS AS #16 NC STATE VISITS #3 CLEMSON

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Shuts Out Miami, 1-0

• GoPack.com — WOLFPACK VOLLEYBALL OPENS FOUR-MATCH ROAD SWING AT BOSTON COLLEGE, SYRACUSE

• GoPack.com — WOLFPACK TRAVELS TO DUKE FOR ACC DUAL MEET

• GoPack.com — WOMEN'S TENNIS COMES OUT STRONG AT ITA CAROLINA REGIONAL

• The State — Clemson vs. NC State: Five burning questions ... and a prediction

Tweets of the day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}