The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 19
Headlines
• ESPN.com — NC State has closed gap on Tigers, but can Wolfpack finally get a W?
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker game predictions: NC State at Clemson
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack running back Reggie Gallaspy Jr. preaches staying calm Saturday
• The Wolfpacker — Controlled passing game could be key for NC State at Clemson
• The Wolfpacker — Pack linebacker Germaine Pratt knows NC State needs to stop the run
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Clemson
• Raleigh News & Observer — Primetime with the Pack will introduce a mostly new NC State basketball team Friday night
• Raleigh News & Observer — Adidas college basketball trial winds up with a question: Were schools victims or accomplices?
• Durham Herald Sun — Why Xavier Thomas should have larger role with Clemson the second half of the year
• Greensboro News-Record — Chasity Melvin, former WNBA All-Star, hired as Swarm assistant coach
• Greensboro News-Record — How has N.C. State hung with, then let Clemson off the hook, in the past two seasons?
• Fayetteville Observer — Here’s a list of former Duke, UNC, NC State and Wake Forest players in the NBA
• Technician — Early goal sees Wolfpack past Miami
• GoPack.com — SIX FROM NC STATE NAMED TO USA SWIMMING’S 2019 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES ROSTER
• GoPack.com — BATTLE OF THE UNBEATENS AS #16 NC STATE VISITS #3 CLEMSON
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Shuts Out Miami, 1-0
• GoPack.com — WOLFPACK VOLLEYBALL OPENS FOUR-MATCH ROAD SWING AT BOSTON COLLEGE, SYRACUSE
• GoPack.com — WOLFPACK TRAVELS TO DUKE FOR ACC DUAL MEET
• GoPack.com — WOMEN'S TENNIS COMES OUT STRONG AT ITA CAROLINA REGIONAL
• The State — Clemson vs. NC State: Five burning questions ... and a prediction
Tweets of the day
NC State head coach Kevin Keatts challenged the crowd at the NCCU tip off banquet. Whipped out a blank check and said he would match up $2,000 if anyone wanted to donate to NCCU. *said he checked with compliance department and his wife to make sure it was OK.— Jonas Pope IV (@JEPopeIV) October 18, 2018
"They've been the reason that we've been able to transform into what we are."— PackWSoccer⚽️ (@PackWSoccer) October 19, 2018
Thank you, Hannah, Max, Syd, Ella and Taylor for your leadership and dedication these past four years
Full video: https://t.co/rIbr7V7KBH pic.twitter.com/g8oA900kbu
Thankful to receive my 5th offer from N.C. State🐺🔴 @CoachJMcKoy #Gowolfpack pic.twitter.com/NN2t2o9Kbk— Dontavius Nash (@DontaviusNash2) October 18, 2018
Congratulations to Joe Shimko who was presented with his All American Jersey today at Wall High School. Joe is a nationally ranked Long Snapper who was among the 100 HS Seniors who were selected to play in the All American Bowl which will be played on 1/5/19 in San Antonio Texas! pic.twitter.com/SUW8rCRVUV— Tom Ridoux (@WallHSAthletics) October 18, 2018
——
