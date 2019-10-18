News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-18 07:58:07 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 18

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's: Previewing men's and women's hoops with Ernie Myers

• The Wolfpacker — Beyond the box score: NC State vs. Syracuse

• The Wolfpacker — Halfway point analysis: Football questions answered and unresolved

• The Wolfpacker — NC State's first NFL players and coaches

• The Wolfpacker — Official visit preview: Josh Hall

• The Wolfpacker — Pack star defensive lineman Larrell Murchison knows where his heart lies

• The Wolfpacker — NC State's defensive line gearing up for big challenge

• The Wolfpacker — Weekly NC State defense notebook: Pack prepared for physical battle

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker Podcast: The other sideline with Justin Rowland

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Boston College

• Raleigh News & Observer — From Lehigh to the ACC, how Pat Andree’s big jump might help NC State

• Raleigh News & Observer — Luke DeCock’s AP Top 25 basketball poll ballot: Preseason

• GoPack.com — Thursday Football Notebook

• GoPack.com — #23 Wolfpack Visits Blue Devils Friday Evening

• GoPack.com — Volleyball Takes on Virginia, #3 Pitt in Lone October Road Trip

• GoPack.com — #PackMentality Pop-Ins Podcast: Ep. 54 - Preseason Rankings with Earl Smith

• GoPack.com — Four From Women’s Soccer Featured on TopDrawerSoccer’s Midseason Watch Lists

• Technician — Wolfpack women’s soccer travels to Pittsburgh Saturday

• Technician — Softball set to take on in-state rival East Carolina

• Technician — Men's tennis looks to ITA Carolina Regional


Tweets of the day

Video of the day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}