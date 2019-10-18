The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 18
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's: Previewing men's and women's hoops with Ernie Myers
• The Wolfpacker — Beyond the box score: NC State vs. Syracuse
• The Wolfpacker — Halfway point analysis: Football questions answered and unresolved
• The Wolfpacker — NC State's first NFL players and coaches
• The Wolfpacker — Official visit preview: Josh Hall
• The Wolfpacker — Pack star defensive lineman Larrell Murchison knows where his heart lies
• The Wolfpacker — NC State's defensive line gearing up for big challenge
• The Wolfpacker — Weekly NC State defense notebook: Pack prepared for physical battle
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker Podcast: The other sideline with Justin Rowland
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Boston College
• Raleigh News & Observer — From Lehigh to the ACC, how Pat Andree’s big jump might help NC State
• Raleigh News & Observer — Luke DeCock’s AP Top 25 basketball poll ballot: Preseason
• GoPack.com — Thursday Football Notebook
• GoPack.com — #23 Wolfpack Visits Blue Devils Friday Evening
• GoPack.com — Volleyball Takes on Virginia, #3 Pitt in Lone October Road Trip
• GoPack.com — #PackMentality Pop-Ins Podcast: Ep. 54 - Preseason Rankings with Earl Smith
• GoPack.com — Four From Women’s Soccer Featured on TopDrawerSoccer’s Midseason Watch Lists
• Technician — Wolfpack women’s soccer travels to Pittsburgh Saturday
• Technician — Softball set to take on in-state rival East Carolina
• Technician — Men's tennis looks to ITA Carolina Regional
