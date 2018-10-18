Ticker
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 18

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Headlines

• ESPN.com — Dennis Smith Jr., T.J. Warren open NBA season against each other

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Clemson

• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren radio show recap ($)

• The Wolfpacker — An undefeated NC State team has won a big game in Death Valley before

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitments in action — Week 9

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's: Answering the mailbag with Dereck Whittenburg

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State has two players who wear the number 3. But which one is better for the Wolfpack?

• Raleigh News & Observer — Who has the edge in NC State’s big matchup at Clemson this weekend?

• Fayetteville Observer — N.C. State offensive line ready for Clemson’s heralded defensive front

• Technician — Stakes high as ever in Textile Bowl

• Technician — Clemson sports editor breaks down Wolfpack vs. Tigers

• Technician — Pack high-powered offense meets shutdown defense

• Technician — Wolfpack defense looks to extinguish Clemson offensive fire

• Technician — First and Tech 2018 Episode Eight: Taming the Tigers

• Technician — ‘We’re all ready for this moment’: Pack seniors get last crack at Clemson

• GoPack.com — Thursday Football Notebook

• GoPack.com — Women’s Soccer Welcomes Miami Thursday In Pink Match

• GoPack.com — Doeren Named to Bryant Award Watch List

• GoPack.com — Leon Krapf Named USC National Player of the Week

• ESPN.com — Ryan Finley isn't wasting any of his extra time at NC State

{{ article.author_name }}