{{ timeAgo('2018-10-16 09:50:22 -0500') }} football

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 16

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — The Chuck Amato Show — Episode 8

• The Wolfpacker — NC State commit Chris Toudle glad to be back on the field ($)

• The Wolfpacker — NC State looks to finish the job this time against Clemson

• The Wolfpacker — Updates from NC State coach Dave Doeren's press conference ($)

• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: NFL Week 6

• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack football at the bye: The positives

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State quarterback Ryan Finley has little to say about that 2016 loss at Clemson

• Raleigh News & Observer — Brent Venables compares NC State’s offense in 2018 to Clemson’s with Deshaun Watson

• Greensboro News-Record — No. 3 Clemson, No. 16 N.C. State set to meet after off weeks

• Technician — Pack Pros NFL: Rivers, Wilson, Chubb dominant in Week 6

• Technician — Team mentality driving Vazaios to be his best

• Technician — Pack travels to UNC-W for tough nonconference matchup

• Technician — Doeren: "It's about elevating our program."

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Visits Seahawks Tuesday Evening

• GoPack.com — NC State Rifle Leaps into Top 10 of CRCA Poll at #8

• GoPack.com — Krapf and Loera Earn ACC Player of the Week Honors

• GoPack.com — Vazaios Named ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week

