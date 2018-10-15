Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-15 08:53:19 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 15

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack football at the bye: The positives

• The Wolfpacker — NC State moves up in the updated polls

• Technician — Pack Pros: Warren, Smith lead the way

• Technician — Pack women’s golf finishes 13th at Tar Heel Invitational

• Technician — Pack women impress at Wisconsin Pre-Nationals

• Technician — No. 6 Pitt takes down Wolfpack in four sets

• GoPack.com — ONE with Wolfpack Football - Season 2, Episode 7

• GoPack.com — Pack 16th in AP, 15th in Coaches Poll

• GoPack.com — NC State Volleyball Edged in Hard-Fought Battle with #6 Pitt, 3-1

Tweets of the day

Video of the day

