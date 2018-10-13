. @PackFootball DB Coach @AaronHenry7 here in Greensboro watching Western Guilford vs. Dudley.... @WFMY @PackAthletics pic.twitter.com/1gvSlwizMd

GOAL @packmenssoccer ! David Loera has put the Wolfpack up 1-0 over the top-ranked Tar Heels and the sold-out crowd at Dail Soccer Stadium goes wild! Watch live: https://t.co/nlqY1OhUJs #GoPack #STATEment pic.twitter.com/N7JnVeGLLU

Tonight's attendance: 3229! That's a sellout and a new record!! Thank you, #WPN !!!! pic.twitter.com/cPZlpslFrZ

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes



• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook