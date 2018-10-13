The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 13
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Sophomore Breon Pass earns first offer from NC State ($)
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room ($)
• The Wolfpacker — NC State commit Triston Miller is playing both ways as a senior ($)
• Greensboro News-Record — Five things to watch in ACC football: UNC back home, Duke trying to avoid a repeat, Wolfpack gets a rest
• Fayetteville Observer — Sammy Batten: N.C. State-Clemson showdown already a hot topic
• Technician — David slays Goliath as Loera stunner takes down No. 1 Tar Heels
• Technician — Wolfpack volleyball shuts down Virginia in return to Reynolds
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Takes Down Top-Ranked Tar Heels
• GoPack.com — NC State Volleyball Turns Away Virginia with 3-1 Win
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Sweeps Gamecocks to Open Season
• GoPack.com — Women’s Soccer Wraps Up Road Swing Saturday At #13 Florida State
Tweets of the day
.@PackFootball DB Coach @AaronHenry7 here in Greensboro watching Western Guilford vs. Dudley....@WFMY @PackAthletics pic.twitter.com/1gvSlwizMd— Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) October 13, 2018
GOAL @packmenssoccer! David Loera has put the Wolfpack up 1-0 over the top-ranked Tar Heels and the sold-out crowd at Dail Soccer Stadium goes wild!— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) October 13, 2018
Watch live: https://t.co/nlqY1OhUJs#GoPack #STATEment pic.twitter.com/N7JnVeGLLU
Tonight's attendance: 3229! That's a sellout and a new record!!— NC State MSOC 🐺⚽️ (@PackMensSoccer) October 13, 2018
Thank you, #WPN!!!! pic.twitter.com/cPZlpslFrZ
