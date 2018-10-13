Ticker
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 13

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Sophomore Breon Pass earns first offer from NC State ($)

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room ($)

• The Wolfpacker — NC State commit Triston Miller is playing both ways as a senior ($)

• Greensboro News-Record — Five things to watch in ACC football: UNC back home, Duke trying to avoid a repeat, Wolfpack gets a rest

• Fayetteville Observer — Sammy Batten: N.C. State-Clemson showdown already a hot topic

• Technician — David slays Goliath as Loera stunner takes down No. 1 Tar Heels

• Technician — Wolfpack volleyball shuts down Virginia in return to Reynolds

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Takes Down Top-Ranked Tar Heels

• GoPack.com — NC State Volleyball Turns Away Virginia with 3-1 Win

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Sweeps Gamecocks to Open Season

• GoPack.com — Women’s Soccer Wraps Up Road Swing Saturday At #13 Florida State

