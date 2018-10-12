The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 12
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State commit Triston Miller is playing both ways as a senior ($)
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack football tracking junior running back Ahmani Marshall ($)
• The Wolfpacker — Commitment Khalid Martin remains solid to NC State ($)
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting NC State four-star DT commit Joshua Harris ($)
• The Wolfpacker — Junior Mitchell Mayes feels the love from hometown NC State ($)
• Raleigh News & Observer — Former Adidas consultant testifies he gave $40,000 to former NC State coach Orlando Early
• Greensboro News-Record — N.C. State's Smith, Early named in testimony; AAU coach of UNC's Nassir Little implicated in scheme
• Technician — Ex-Adidas consultant testifies about paying former NC State assistant coach
• Technician — First and Tech 2018 Episode Seven: The Future
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Hosts Top-Ranked Tar Heels Friday Evening
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Volleyball to Host Virginia, #6 Pittsburgh in Televised Matches
• GoPack.com — Pulse of the Pack: The Defense
• GoPack.com — Women’s Soccer Wraps Up Road Swing Saturday At #13 Florida State
Tweets of the day
NC State ranks No. 21 in the country in penalties (up from No. 104 two years ago). The season breakdown, thru 5 games, in YP form pic.twitter.com/yvMJ4Amxqf— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) October 12, 2018
Clayton's J.R. Walker will announce where he will be playing college football today at noon. Here is a story I did on Walker back in August about his recruitment.https://t.co/QPpBbBxp1n pic.twitter.com/Bq3uPcmh9v— Jonas Pope IV (@JEPopeIV) October 12, 2018
[ALERT] There will be no @WCPSS after school activities today, 10/12/18. Please check with your school for updated information regarding rescheduling of events. Once athletic events are rescheduled, updates will be posted at https://t.co/fxDhZDVigl— Wake County Athletics (@WCPSS_Athletics) October 12, 2018
Video of the day
——
