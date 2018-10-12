Ticker
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 12

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State commit Triston Miller is playing both ways as a senior ($)

• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack football tracking junior running back Ahmani Marshall ($)

• The Wolfpacker — Commitment Khalid Martin remains solid to NC State ($)

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting NC State four-star DT commit Joshua Harris ($)

• The Wolfpacker — Junior Mitchell Mayes feels the love from hometown NC State ($)

• Raleigh News & Observer — Former Adidas consultant testifies he gave $40,000 to former NC State coach Orlando Early

• Greensboro News-Record — N.C. State's Smith, Early named in testimony; AAU coach of UNC's Nassir Little implicated in scheme

• Technician — Ex-Adidas consultant testifies about paying former NC State assistant coach

• Technician — First and Tech 2018 Episode Seven: The Future

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Hosts Top-Ranked Tar Heels Friday Evening

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Volleyball to Host Virginia, #6 Pittsburgh in Televised Matches

• GoPack.com — Pulse of the Pack: The Defense

• GoPack.com — Women’s Soccer Wraps Up Road Swing Saturday At #13 Florida State

• GoPack.com — NC State to Open Season at South Carolina

