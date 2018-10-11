Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-11 09:31:16 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 11

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Junior Mitchell Mayes feels the love from hometown NC State ($)

• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren radio show recap ($)

• The Wolfpacker — Terquavion Smith thrilled about first scholarship offer ($)

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitments in action - Week 8

• The Wolfpacker — By the numbers: NC State production by class

• The Wolfpacker — Cam Hayes excited about earning NC State offer ($)

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State compliance director testifies she had ‘no knowledge’ of payment to Dennis Smith’s dad

• Raleigh News & Observer — Former consultant testifies he paid families of Dennis Smith Jr., 4 other players on behalf of Adidas

• Raleigh News & Observer — Memo shows NC State concerned about Mark Gottfried having contact with agent runners

• Technician — Pack swimming set for strong campaign despite loss of Held, Ipsen

• Technician — Evaluating NC State football at the bye week

• Technician — Men's soccer set for showdown with UNC-CH

• Technician — Wolfpack volleyball looks to bounce back against Virginia

• GoPack.com — Pulse of the Pack: The Offense

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Men and Women Featured In Top 15 Of CSCAA Preseason Poll

• GoPack.com — Match at Clemson Moved to October 27

Tweets of the day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}