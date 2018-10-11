The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 11
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Junior Mitchell Mayes feels the love from hometown NC State ($)
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren radio show recap ($)
• The Wolfpacker — Terquavion Smith thrilled about first scholarship offer ($)
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitments in action - Week 8
• The Wolfpacker — By the numbers: NC State production by class
• The Wolfpacker — Cam Hayes excited about earning NC State offer ($)
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State compliance director testifies she had ‘no knowledge’ of payment to Dennis Smith’s dad
• Raleigh News & Observer — Former consultant testifies he paid families of Dennis Smith Jr., 4 other players on behalf of Adidas
• Raleigh News & Observer — Memo shows NC State concerned about Mark Gottfried having contact with agent runners
• Technician — Pack swimming set for strong campaign despite loss of Held, Ipsen
• Technician — Evaluating NC State football at the bye week
• Technician — Men's soccer set for showdown with UNC-CH
• Technician — Wolfpack volleyball looks to bounce back against Virginia
• GoPack.com — Pulse of the Pack: The Offense
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Men and Women Featured In Top 15 Of CSCAA Preseason Poll
Tweets of the day
Coach Nate McMillan has been selected as assistant coach for the 2019-20 USA Basketball Men's National Team. 🇺🇸— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) October 11, 2018
Congrats, Coach!
>> https://t.co/uM3IiLabg8 https://t.co/3kZYG2yeOm
Wolfpack at No. 13. https://t.co/QOQvnPULKT— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) October 11, 2018
339 rushing yards including touchdowns of 70 and 71 yards? Have yourself a night, @JamiousGriffin!— USA TODAY HSS (@usatodayhss) October 10, 2018
[🏈: https://t.co/IInAkKd3lp] pic.twitter.com/3J0XU2MPpy
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook