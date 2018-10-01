The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 1
• The Wolfpacker — Monday morning quarterbacking: NC State 35, Virginia 21
• The Wolfpacker — NC State cracks the top 25 in both polls
• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: NC State wins its ACC opener
• Raleigh News & Observer — Did you miss the NC State game? Five key plays from the win over Virginia
• Technician — Full-strength Wolfpack offense a nightmare for opposing defenses
• Technician — Running game breaks out in win over Virginia
• Technician — Wolfpack tops Hokies in four sets
• GoPack.com — ONE WITH WOLFPACK FOOTBALL - SEASON 2, EPISODE 5
• GoPack.com — WOLFPACK FOOTBALL RANKED IN BOTH POLLS
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Volleyball Earns First ACC Road Win at Virginia Tech, 3-1
Tweets of the day
HINES TOUCHDOWN! pic.twitter.com/daBf2OVylT— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 30, 2018
The Week 5 Team of the Week – on offense— PFF College (@PFF_College) September 30, 2018
For the full team ⬇️ ⬇️ ⬇️ https://t.co/A4mXIEcGVT pic.twitter.com/sIKwsElIty
Pack defensive tackle Latrell Murchison had three sacks. https://t.co/XkQXZcf0ay— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) October 1, 2018
ACC Panic Room: Did the Pack finally find a…Person…to run the ball? Was Duke not ready for primetime? Is there more QB drama at Clemson? What kind of sandwich do FSU and Louisville make? Answers to that and more! https://t.co/xVLswhTHKc pic.twitter.com/B3QHSSErF0— Joe Ovies (@joeovies) October 1, 2018
DSJ (@Dennis1SmithJr ) with the top two plays yesterday pic.twitter.com/PHJ8XH9U7W— DSJ Fans (@DSJfans) September 30, 2018
Video of the day
——
