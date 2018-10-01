Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-01 09:05:23 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 1

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
• The Wolfpacker — Monday morning quarterbacking: NC State 35, Virginia 21

• The Wolfpacker — NC State cracks the top 25 in both polls

• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: NC State wins its ACC opener

• Raleigh News & Observer — Did you miss the NC State game? Five key plays from the win over Virginia

• Technician — Full-strength Wolfpack offense a nightmare for opposing defenses

• Technician — Running game breaks out in win over Virginia

• Technician — Wolfpack tops Hokies in four sets

• GoPack.com — ONE WITH WOLFPACK FOOTBALL - SEASON 2, EPISODE 5

• GoPack.com — WOLFPACK FOOTBALL RANKED IN BOTH POLLS

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Volleyball Earns First ACC Road Win at Virginia Tech, 3-1

