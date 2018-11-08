Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-08 09:27:20 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 8

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's: Talking hoops recruiting with Jamie Shaw

• The Wolfpacker — NC State and Wake Forest have a long history of Thursday games

• The Wolfpacker — Star junior Kelvin Harmon to celebrate NC State's Senior Day

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commits in action - Week 12

• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: NC State wins its opener by 50 points

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Wake Forest

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State has no comment on report that FBI college basketball case is headed to the NCAA

• Raleigh News & Observer —‘Senior Day’ ceremony for star NC State receiver Kelvin Harmon. Is the NFL next?

• Raleigh News & Observer — ‘I don’t quit anything.’ How NC State’s Deonte Holden kept his football dream alive.

• Durham Herald-Sun — NC State’s clearest path to a major New Year’s bowl game, explained

• Winston-Salem Journal — Injury-plagued Wake Forest presses on with trip to N.C. State on short week

• Fayetteville Observer — N.C. State seeking payback in game against Wake Forest

• Technician — Experienced Dorn set to lead Wolfpack

• Technician — Technician’s sports editors predict men’s basketball season

• Technician — Bryce ready for first taste of ACC

• Technician — Hunter ready to gear up in hometown after year out

• Technician — Konig embracing new role as new season begins

• Technician — The making of a winner: Drive for success fuels NC State's Kevin Keatts

• Technician — Wolfpack pummels Bruins in second half

• Technician — Wake Forest sports editor breaks down Wolfpack vs. Deacons

• GoPack.com — Drinkwitz Nominated for 2018 Broyles Award

• GoPack.com — David Loera and Manny Perez Earn All-ACC Honors

• GoPack.com — Black Out: #22 NC State Hosts Wake Forest in Primetime

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack to Compete at NCAA Southeast Regional Friday

• GoPack.com — Finley Named O’Brien Semifinalist

• GoPack.com — #17 Wolfpack Defeats Belmont 77-62 to Open Season

Tweets of the day

{{ article.author_name }}