The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 8
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's: Talking hoops recruiting with Jamie Shaw
• The Wolfpacker — NC State and Wake Forest have a long history of Thursday games
• The Wolfpacker — Star junior Kelvin Harmon to celebrate NC State's Senior Day
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commits in action - Week 12
• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: NC State wins its opener by 50 points
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Wake Forest
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State has no comment on report that FBI college basketball case is headed to the NCAA
• Raleigh News & Observer —‘Senior Day’ ceremony for star NC State receiver Kelvin Harmon. Is the NFL next?
• Raleigh News & Observer — ‘I don’t quit anything.’ How NC State’s Deonte Holden kept his football dream alive.
• Durham Herald-Sun — NC State’s clearest path to a major New Year’s bowl game, explained
• Winston-Salem Journal — Injury-plagued Wake Forest presses on with trip to N.C. State on short week
• Fayetteville Observer — N.C. State seeking payback in game against Wake Forest
• Technician — Experienced Dorn set to lead Wolfpack
• Technician — Technician’s sports editors predict men’s basketball season
• Technician — Bryce ready for first taste of ACC
• Technician — Hunter ready to gear up in hometown after year out
• Technician — Konig embracing new role as new season begins
• Technician — The making of a winner: Drive for success fuels NC State's Kevin Keatts
• Technician — Wolfpack pummels Bruins in second half
• Technician — Wake Forest sports editor breaks down Wolfpack vs. Deacons
• GoPack.com — Drinkwitz Nominated for 2018 Broyles Award
• GoPack.com — David Loera and Manny Perez Earn All-ACC Honors
• GoPack.com — Black Out: #22 NC State Hosts Wake Forest in Primetime
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack to Compete at NCAA Southeast Regional Friday
• GoPack.com — Finley Named O’Brien Semifinalist
• GoPack.com — #17 Wolfpack Defeats Belmont 77-62 to Open Season
Tweets of the day
GAME. DAY.— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) November 8, 2018
Lots going on at Carter-Finley Stadium tonight:
Senior Day.
Military Appreciation Day.
⚫️out.
We'll see you under the lights, #WPN. #GoPack pic.twitter.com/8BBgMeejMo
Be sure to pick up a copy of todays RED preview issue for @PackMensBball and @PackWomensBball, featuring profiles on C.J. Bryce, @TorinDorn2, @CoachKeattsNCSU, @acekonig @Crave_Buckets23 and season predictions from our editors pic.twitter.com/HaNdjm4jHs— Technician Sports (@TechSports) November 8, 2018
GKs putting in work this morning to prep for tomorrow's NCAA First Round match!— PackWSoccer⚽️ (@PackWSoccer) November 8, 2018
NC State vs. Northwestern | 7 PM | Dail Soccer Stadium
🎟 https://t.co/7Gi6ZQlqQI pic.twitter.com/QELnIewc7q
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook