GAME. DAY. Lots going on at Carter-Finley Stadium tonight: Senior Day. Military Appreciation Day. ⚫️out. We'll see you under the lights, #WPN . #GoPack pic.twitter.com/8BBgMeejMo

Be sure to pick up a copy of todays RED preview issue for @PackMensBball and @PackWomensBball , featuring profiles on C.J. Bryce, @TorinDorn2 , @CoachKeattsNCSU , @acekonig @Crave_Buckets23 and season predictions from our editors pic.twitter.com/HaNdjm4jHs

GKs putting in work this morning to prep for tomorrow's NCAA First Round match! NC State vs. Northwestern | 7 PM | Dail Soccer Stadium 🎟 https://t.co/7Gi6ZQlqQI pic.twitter.com/QELnIewc7q

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes



• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook