{{ timeAgo('2018-11-06 08:53:27 -0600') }} football

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 6

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show — Episode 11

• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: Recruits at Florida State game

• The Wolfpacker — NC State prepares for short week

• The Wolfpacker — NC State excited about kick-starting 2018-19 season Tuesday

• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: NFL Week 9

• The Wolfpacker — Monday morning quarterbacking: NC State 47, Florida State 28

• Raleigh News & Observer — Star guard Jalen Lecque says NC State has nothing to worry about despite ESPN NBA report

• Greensboro News-Record — College Basketball '19: N.C. State preview

• Fayetteville Observer — Blue Devils set for showdown with Kentucky

• Technician — NC State forwards poised for solid season

• Technician — High marks all around as Wolfpack cruises against Florida State

• Technician — NC State men's basketball seeks 2-0 start

• Technician — Pack Pros: QBU duel highlights NFL Week 9

• Technician — Keatts: 'They’re all excited about playing basketball tomorrow'

• Technician — Doeren: 'The way we look at this game, we need to go be us'

• GoPack.com — WOLFPACK OPENS 2018-19 SEASON WITH VISIT FROM MOUNT ST. MARY’S

• GoPack.com — WOMEN’S SOCCER TO HOST NORTHWESTERN IN NCAA FIRST ROUND

• GoPack.com — SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: GARRETT BRADBURY

• GoPack.com — DUNN NAMED ACC SPECIALIST OF THE WEEK

