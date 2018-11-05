Ticker
football

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 5

Jacey Zembal
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Monday morning quarterbacking: NC State 47, Florida State 28

• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: NC State dominates Florida State, 47-28

• The Wolfpacker — NC State rejoins the top 25 in the polls

• The Wolfpacker — Postgame reflections

• Raleigh News & Observer — Five key plays in NC State’s 47-28 win over Florida State

• Raleigh News & Observer — ACC power rankings: Explaining the bowl options for NC State, Boston College, Syracuse

• Winston-Salem Journal — Wake Forest loses freshman quarterback Sam Hartman for rest of season

• Winston-Salem Journal — College Basketball '19: Three storylines for the Big Four teams

• Fayetteville Observer — College hoops preview: 5 ACC storylines to watch

• Fayetteville Observer — Pack’s Bryce ready to prove he belongs

• Technician — A look at the Wolfpack backcourt

• Technician — Seven ranked ACC matchups for NC State men’s basketball

• Technician — Wolfpack’s offense finds winning formula in blowout win

• Technician — Pack defeats Duke to complete undefeated weekend

• Technician — Deacons knock Pack out of ACC championship

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Falls at #1 Wake Forest in ACC Championship Quarterfinal

• GoPack.com — ONE with Wolfpack Football - Season 2, Episode 10

• GoPack.com — Pack Ranked 22nd in Both Polls

• GoPack.com — NC State Volleyball Takes Down Duke in Five-Set Thriller

• GoPack.com — Hidlay and Morris Take Titles at Hokie Open

Tweets of the day

Video of the day

——

