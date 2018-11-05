The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 5
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Monday morning quarterbacking: NC State 47, Florida State 28
• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: NC State dominates Florida State, 47-28
• The Wolfpacker — NC State rejoins the top 25 in the polls
• The Wolfpacker — Postgame reflections
• Raleigh News & Observer — Five key plays in NC State’s 47-28 win over Florida State
• Raleigh News & Observer — ACC power rankings: Explaining the bowl options for NC State, Boston College, Syracuse
• Winston-Salem Journal — Wake Forest loses freshman quarterback Sam Hartman for rest of season
• Winston-Salem Journal — College Basketball '19: Three storylines for the Big Four teams
• Fayetteville Observer — College hoops preview: 5 ACC storylines to watch
• Fayetteville Observer — Pack’s Bryce ready to prove he belongs
• Technician — A look at the Wolfpack backcourt
• Technician — Seven ranked ACC matchups for NC State men’s basketball
• Technician — Wolfpack’s offense finds winning formula in blowout win
• Technician — Pack defeats Duke to complete undefeated weekend
• Technician — Deacons knock Pack out of ACC championship
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Falls at #1 Wake Forest in ACC Championship Quarterfinal
• GoPack.com — ONE with Wolfpack Football - Season 2, Episode 10
• GoPack.com — Pack Ranked 22nd in Both Polls
• GoPack.com — NC State Volleyball Takes Down Duke in Five-Set Thriller
