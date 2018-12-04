Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-04 09:33:36 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 4

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: NFL Week 13

• The Wolfpacker — Junior Kelvin Harmon to enter NFL Draft, bypass Gator Bowl

• The Wolfpacker — Terronne Prescod, Garrett Bradbury highlight latest honors for Pack players

• The Wolfpacker — Monday morning quarterbacking: NC State 58, ECU 3

• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: Wolfpack closes regular season with easy win

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State star Kelvin Harmon to skip the Gator Bowl, enter NFL draft

• Charlotte Observer — Luke DeCock’s AP Top 25 basketball poll ballot: Week 5

• Winston-Salem Journal — Here are 10 candidates to succeed Scott Satterfield as App State head coach

• Technician — Harmon to enter draft, skip Gator Bowl

• Technician — Wolfpack earns high marks in record-setting finale

• Technician — Education day at Reynolds sees Wolfpack host Hampton

• Technician — Hill, Rivers headline strong Week 13 for Pack Pros

• Technician — Pack wrestling looks to continue strong start against Mountaineers

• GoPack.com — Harmon Declares for 2019 NFL Draft

• GoPack.com — #10 Wolfpack Hosts Hampton Wednesday Morning on Education Day

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Moves Up to 10th in AP Poll

• GoPack.com — #7 @PackWrestle Returns Home to Host Appalachian State Tuesday

