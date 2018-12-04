The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 4
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: NFL Week 13
• The Wolfpacker — Junior Kelvin Harmon to enter NFL Draft, bypass Gator Bowl
• The Wolfpacker — Terronne Prescod, Garrett Bradbury highlight latest honors for Pack players
• The Wolfpacker — Monday morning quarterbacking: NC State 58, ECU 3
• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: Wolfpack closes regular season with easy win
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State star Kelvin Harmon to skip the Gator Bowl, enter NFL draft
• Charlotte Observer — Luke DeCock’s AP Top 25 basketball poll ballot: Week 5
• Winston-Salem Journal — Here are 10 candidates to succeed Scott Satterfield as App State head coach
• Technician — Harmon to enter draft, skip Gator Bowl
• Technician — Wolfpack earns high marks in record-setting finale
• Technician — Education day at Reynolds sees Wolfpack host Hampton
• Technician — Hill, Rivers headline strong Week 13 for Pack Pros
• Technician — Pack wrestling looks to continue strong start against Mountaineers
• GoPack.com — Harmon Declares for 2019 NFL Draft
• GoPack.com — #10 Wolfpack Hosts Hampton Wednesday Morning on Education Day
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Moves Up to 10th in AP Poll
• GoPack.com — #7 @PackWrestle Returns Home to Host Appalachian State Tuesday
Tweets of the day
The 2018 PFF All-American First-Team offensehttps://t.co/jioP78DPRv pic.twitter.com/nZ9twSZGCg— PFF College (@PFF_College) December 4, 2018
Looking forward to the call tonight on @ACCNetworkExtra! https://t.co/Zo6mhewC3H— Ryan Tice (@RyanTice) December 4, 2018
Site visit for @PackFootball at @Omni_AIP in preparation for @taxslayerbowl 🐺🏈🌴#toughassignment #notreally pic.twitter.com/3MdsxaY97s— Michael Lipitz (@Michael_Lipitz) December 4, 2018
RB @TheNyNy7 opens up about his family's history with Muscular Dystrophy as he supports @MDAorg for #MyCauseMyCleats. pic.twitter.com/8K6if9y3tZ— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 3, 2018
