 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 30
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-30 07:34:35 -0600') }}

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 30

Matt Carter
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, Nov. 30.


NC State Wolfpack basketball Elissa Cunane
Elissa Cunane celebrated 1,000 career points with a lopsided win over North Carolina Central (The Associated Press)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State basketball’s game vs. William & Mary on Monday canceled

• The Wolfpacker — Monday morning quarterbacking: NC State 36, Syracuse 29

• The Wolfpacker — Postgame Reflections Podcast: Syracuse with former NC State DE Mike Rose

• The Wolfpacker — Dino Babers credits NC State for stopping Syracuse’s running game

• The Wolfpacker — What they’re saying about NC State’s win over Syracuse

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State basketball game against William & Mary canceled due to coronavirus

• Fayetteville Observer — NC State basketball’s game against William & Mary canceled due to COVID-19 issues

• Technician — Syracuse takeaways: Defense peaking with perfect timing

• Technician — NC State women’s basketball scores 100, runs over NC Central for second win

• GoPack.com — NC State vs. Georgia Tech game time set

• GoPack.com — NC State game versus William & Mary canceled

• GoPack.com — Electric shooting performance pushes Wolfpack past Eagles

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

——

