The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 30
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, Nov. 30.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State basketball’s game vs. William & Mary on Monday canceled
• The Wolfpacker — Monday morning quarterbacking: NC State 36, Syracuse 29
• The Wolfpacker — Postgame Reflections Podcast: Syracuse with former NC State DE Mike Rose
• The Wolfpacker — Dino Babers credits NC State for stopping Syracuse’s running game
• The Wolfpacker — What they’re saying about NC State’s win over Syracuse
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State basketball game against William & Mary canceled due to coronavirus
• Fayetteville Observer — NC State basketball’s game against William & Mary canceled due to COVID-19 issues
• Technician — Syracuse takeaways: Defense peaking with perfect timing
• Technician — NC State women’s basketball scores 100, runs over NC Central for second win
• GoPack.com — NC State vs. Georgia Tech game time set
• GoPack.com — NC State game versus William & Mary canceled
• GoPack.com — Electric shooting performance pushes Wolfpack past Eagles
Tweets Of The Day
Our game on Monday night against William & Mary has been canceled.https://t.co/ZiOdNLNsRb— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) November 30, 2020
Georgia Tech-NC State is a 4 p.m. kickoff on ACC Network.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) November 30, 2020
Highest passer rating on 20+ yard throws (Wk13):— PFF College (@PFF_College) November 29, 2020
1. Matt Corral, Ole Miss - 158.3
2. Dustin Crum, Kent St - 156.3
3. Bailey Hockman, NC St - 153.3 pic.twitter.com/a1wKTHmWWD
ACC Standings through Week 12 📊— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) November 29, 2020
Standings are based on conference win percentages. pic.twitter.com/VgKmbvMk7n
Hey, @accnetwork! I’m the Director of Social Media at @NCState, and I would love to invite any of these four gentlemen to come to Raleigh and run a socially-distanced version of the Krispy Kreme Challenge any time.— Drew Sykes ❄️ (@drewsykes) November 29, 2020
We keep receipts. Happy to run it with them.
PS: Go Wolfpack. pic.twitter.com/RvSEDW37VS
Blessed to receive a offer from Nc state ❤️@josephadams29 @CoachAntonioLow pic.twitter.com/c7oVMoIGYh— Brandon white (@GiantBean6) November 29, 2020
Commitment coming for former #SouthCarolina LB commit Bryce Steele https://t.co/XoZ0QbTUmu #Texas #NCState #BostonCollege #MichiganState pic.twitter.com/RVcHRJ47hF— Adam Friedman (@RivalsFriedman) November 29, 2020
Officially a graduate of the one and onlyyyy @NCState!!! CAP&GOWN ME! Finally lol.— Rich Howell (@1richowell) November 28, 2020
👀 @TheCamHayes doing it all pic.twitter.com/igAtZcDRzm— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) November 30, 2020
This girl is easy to celebrate ☺️#GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/vPGnLelffQ— #8 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) November 29, 2020
Video Of The Day
——
