The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 28
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State's comeback comes up short vs. Memphis
• The Wolfpacker — Box score: No. 16 Memphis 83, NC State 78
• The Wolfpacker — NC State 'thankful' for Close-King indoor facility
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker Podcast: Previewing UNC and upcoming hoops stretch
• Raleigh News & Observer — Dismal first half sinks NC State against Memphis
• Fayetteville Observer — Ending streak, bowl bid on line for UNC seniors against Wolfpack
• GoPack.com — Pack Hosts UNC in Season Finale
• GoPack.com — Volleyball Set for Regular-Season Finale
• GoPack.com — Pack’s Comeback Falls Short to No. 16 Memphis
• Technician — Wolfpack men’s basketball comeback stuffed by Memphis on Thanksgiving
Tweets of the day
November 29, 2019
#NCState vs #UNC tomorrow at 7pm. Since 1963, pregames at Amedeo’s have been legendary. Experience the tradition! #GoPack pic.twitter.com/EUCCkktIVq— Amedeo's Italian Restaurant (@AmedeosRaleigh) November 29, 2019
Welcome to SLC ⭐️— Salt Lake City Stars (@slcstars) November 22, 2019
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Walker appeared in 36 games (35 starts) for NC State as a senior in 2018-19, averaging 4.8 points and 4.5 rebounds in 17.9 minutes while shooting 58.1 percent from the field. pic.twitter.com/khLUKV1YKm
Just a Quick reminder that my 15-yr old school record at NC State still stands....I just got juked walking through my kitchen so I needed an ego massage 🥴😂 pic.twitter.com/fs9PmGDtCj— Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) November 28, 2019
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook