Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-28 09:15:08 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 28

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State's 79-75 loss at Wisconsin

• The Wolfpacker — NC State's upset bid at Wisconsin comes up just short

• The Wolfpacker — Box score: No. 22 Wisconsin, NC State 75

• The Wolfpacker — By the numbers: NC State Wolfpack football scholarship situation ($)

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show — Episode 14

• Raleigh News & Observer — Pack took tough loss to Wisconsin, proved it could be a tough out this season

• Raleigh News & Observer — Wisconsin rallies to turn back Wolfpack challenge

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Dorn: ‘We learned we can play with anybody’

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Keatts: ‘A lot of things to build on’

• Technician — Wolfpack falls short at No. 22 Wisconsin

• Technician — Pack Pros: Warren, Smith Jr. impressing through six weeks of NBA season

• Technician — Women's basketball hosts Michigan in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

• GoPack.com — Pack Falls to 22nd-ranked Wisconsin,79-75

• GoPack.com — NC State to Team Up with Operation Toy Storm and Toys for Tots Saturday

• GoPack.com — #13 NC State Named NCAA Team of the Week

• GoPack.com — King, Walkling Garner All-Region Honors

• BadgerBlitz.com — Stat Pack: Badgers rally to beat N.C. State, 79-75

• BadgerBlitz.com — Determination powers Badgers past Wolfpack

Tweets of the day

Video of the day

Quote of the day

"I think we showed we can compete with anyone in the country. I definitely think we’re a top 25 team."
— NC State redshirt junior C.J. Bryce after the loss at Wisconsin to the Raleigh News & Observer

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}