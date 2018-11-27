The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 27
Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — League-high six NC State football players are first-team All-ACC
• The Wolfpacker — NC State has first road trip at Wisconsin in Challenge
• The Wolfpacker — NC State aims to send seniors out right this weekend
• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: NFL Week 12
• The Wolfpacker — Trio of NC State players invited to Senior Bowl
• The Wolfpacker — Three NC State players suspended for half against East Carolina
• Raleigh News & Observer — Football fight suspensions will leave NC State shorthanded against ECU
• Raleigh News & Observer — Clemson aside, here’s the latest breakdown on the ACC’s muddled bowl picture
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State, led by quarterback Ryan Finley, paces all-ACC football first-team offense
• Technician — Record-setting day for Gallaspy leads Pack’s win over Heels
• Technician — Rivers, Wilson absurd performances lead Pack Pros in Week 12
• Technician — COMMENTARY: Safety should be top priority in football
• Technician — COMMENTARY: Division-less ACC would make a better Championship matchup
• Technician — Track and field set to begin indoor season
• Technician — Doeren: ‘It’s about finishing for our seniors’
• GoPack.com — Pack Travels to 22nd-Ranked Wisconsin for First Road Test of the Season
• GoPack.com — Six Named First-Team All-ACC; Eight Named All-ACC Overall
• GoPack.com — NC State Volleyball Places Three on All-ACC Team
• GoPack.com — Gallaspy Named Co-ACC Running Back of the Week
Tweets of the day
Depth chart for ECU game pic.twitter.com/zHEQMoN3Z0— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) November 26, 2018
It's #GivingTuesday! ALL donations made today will be matched by the Chubb Brothers!— Chubb Foundation (@ChubbFoundation) November 27, 2018
Let's activate human potential. 🙌🏽
Donate here: https://t.co/PUeFGTZcc6 pic.twitter.com/3HsFEdOlHY
Don't look now, but the @Chargers are moving up the charts 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZVO0uqhy0z— ESPN (@espn) November 27, 2018
These are the worst rankings I've ever seen in any sport, ever. NCAA needs to go completely back to the drawing board. https://t.co/UXKbrGyuP8— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 26, 2018
Video of the day
Quote of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook