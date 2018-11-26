The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 26
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Cyber Monday Special! Sign Up Now!!
• The Wolfpacker — Monday morning quarterbacking: NC State 34, UNC 28
• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: NC State wins its third straight at Kenan Stadium
• Raleigh News & Observer — 2 unlikely deep passes from Russell Wilson surprise Panthers, but not Seattle
• Winston-Salem Journal — My Take On Wake (and others): An All-ACC ballot bullish on defensive ends and linebackers
• Technician — COMMENTARY: Anything can happen on rivalry week
• Technician — Takeaways from NC State basketball's strong start
• Technician — Better competition finally coming for unchallenged Wolfpack
• Technician — Undefeated Wolfpack takes on Wisconsin
• GoPack.com — ONE with Wolfpack Football - Season 2, Episode 13
Tweets of the day
Bowl projections from @jppalmCBS: Ohio State-Oklahoma debate begins for the College Football Playoffhttps://t.co/X0UH48VWhM— CBS Sports CFB (@CBSSportsCFB) November 25, 2018
This ain't hard, folks. https://t.co/wLqvZr6Xof— Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 26, 2018
Chubb & JaySam just out there having some fun on Sundays @PackFootball #PackPros pic.twitter.com/m9fMRIxcoP— Reeves Thompson (@ReevesiXi) November 25, 2018
Mack Brown is back…..#CanWeGetChizToohttps://t.co/v1hNXzBm7X— FootballScoop Staff (@FootballScoop) November 26, 2018
——
