Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-26 08:38:55 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 26

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Cyber Monday Special! Sign Up Now!!

• The Wolfpacker — Monday morning quarterbacking: NC State 34, UNC 28

• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: NC State wins its third straight at Kenan Stadium

• Raleigh News & Observer — 2 unlikely deep passes from Russell Wilson surprise Panthers, but not Seattle

• Winston-Salem Journal — My Take On Wake (and others): An All-ACC ballot bullish on defensive ends and linebackers

• Technician — COMMENTARY: Anything can happen on rivalry week

• Technician — Takeaways from NC State basketball's strong start

• Technician — Better competition finally coming for unchallenged Wolfpack

• Technician — Undefeated Wolfpack takes on Wisconsin

• GoPack.com — ONE with Wolfpack Football - Season 2, Episode 13

Tweets of the day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}