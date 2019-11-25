The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 25
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Monday morning quarterbacking: Georgia Tech 28, NC State 26
• Raleigh News & Observer — Luke DeCock’s AP Top 25 basketball poll ballot: Week 4
• GoPack.com — #14 Wolfpack Takes Down Gaels on Sunday Afternoon, 87-70
• GoPack.com — Pack Falls to #2 Pitt on Senior Day
• Technician — Wolfpack women’s basketball beats St. Mary’s, continues perfect start
• Technician — Despite decent grades, NC State offense not enough to end losing streak
• Technician — Defensive line receives worst grade of season after 28-26 loss to Georgia Tech
• Technician — NC State men’s and women’s swim teams take first place
• Technician — Volleyball loses in three sets to Pitt on senior day
Tweets of the day
TRANSFORMATION: Watch this time-lapse of more than 1800 photos as Raleigh's @PNCArena converted from a @packmensbball court to a @Canes hockey rink Saturday.— The News & Observer (@newsobserver) November 24, 2019
More sports coverage >> https://t.co/hKnoiBIPru pic.twitter.com/mvmv03rMQy
Hoops & Dreams Showcase— Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) November 25, 2019
🔥Combine vs Huntington Prep
🔥Farmville Central vs Greenfield
🔥Word of God vs Huntington Prep
🔥Undefeated Freedom Christian & Trinity Christian x2
🔥Village Christian vs Moravian Prep
Hoops THIS Weekend is Gonna go Crazy in Fayetteville!! pic.twitter.com/CSpL8GqKhe
@PackVball Senior Recognition. Thank you ladies for giving your all for @NCState & @PackAthletics. We appreciate you Grace, Jess and Lauren. 1 more to go. Not done yet, though. Let’s go out on a bang against BC‼️ pic.twitter.com/RnQ2mzMJDm— Raymond Harrison Jr (@RaymondMackJr) November 25, 2019
