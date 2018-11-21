Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-21 09:58:24 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 21

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting North Carolina

• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: Jericole Hellems providing boost off bench for NCSU

• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State's 85-57 win over Saint Peter's

• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: NC State 85, Saint Peter's 57

• The Wolfpacker — NC State locker room report

• The Wolfpacker — NC State routs Saint Peter's, 85-57

• The Wolfpacker — Box score: NC State 85, Saint Peter's 57

• The Wolfpacker — In Chapel Hill 30 years ago, NC State scored its largest rivalry win

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show — Episode 13

• Raleigh News & Observer — N.C. State cruises to another easy win at home

• Raleigh News & Observer — Photo Gallery: NC State defeats Saint Peter’s

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Keatts: ‘We have played extremely hard’

• Durham Herald-Sun — Duke is dominant, but the ACC Power Rankings are not that simple

• Fayetteville Observer — David Thompson soaring to new heights off the court

• Fayetteville Observer — Playing UNC no big deal to N.C. State freshman star

• Technician — Dominant first half pushes Pack to 5-0

• Technician — NC State women's basketball heads to Cancun

• Technician — Offense looks to extend Wolfpack's win streak over Tar Heels to three

• Technician — NC State's defense looks to spoil UNC's senior day

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Downs Saint Peter’s, 85-57

• GoPack.com — WOLFPACK VOLLEYBALL TO HOST SYRACUSE WEDNESDAY, FLORIDA STATE FRIDAY ON SENIOR DAY

• GoPack.com — A SEASON TO CELEBRATE

• GoPack.com — @PACKWRESTLE ADDS NINE DURING FALL SIGNING PERIOD

