The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 20

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's: Talking Wolfpack's 2020 hoops class with Jamie Shaw

• The Wolfpacker — Coach Kevin Keatts proud of NC State's No. 5-ranked class

• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State's win over Alcorn State

• The Wolfpacker — Video: NCSU coach Kevin Keatts impressed with bench play

• The Wolfpacker — Video: Kevin Keatts breaks down NC State's class of 2020

• The Wolfpacker — Final stats: NC State 87, Alcorn State 64

• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: Recruits at the NC State-Louisville game

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Alcorn State

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 10

• The Wolfpacker — By the numbers: NC State football production by class

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show, episode 13

• Raleigh News & Observer — For once, return to Reynolds is about the future for NC State

• Raleigh News & Observer — Spirit of Norm Sloan back in Reynolds Coliseum as famed plaid jacket returns

• Raleigh News & Observer — Top-rated running back can see himself in Clemson offense

• Raleigh News & Observer — Will Felton on how Millbrook improved on their weaknesses from last season and the importance of winning the first game.

• Charlotte Observer — Sloan’s jacket back in Reynolds

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Improves to 4-0 With Victory Over Maine

• GoPack.com — Laurie Henes, Elly Henes Honored with Regional Awards

• GoPack.com — NC State Hosts Coastal Carolina Thursday in NCAA First Round

• GoPack.com — NC State Defeats Alcorn State, 87-64

• GoPack.com — Softball Announces 2020 Schedule

• Technician — Wolfpack wins fourth straight, Devon Daniels scores career-high 23

• Technician — Women’s soccer set for tough match in NCAA second round

• Technician — Men’s soccer to face Coastal Carolina in NCAA first round

• Technician — Keatts adds four-star forward, three-star guard to complete 2020 recruiting class

• Technician — Historic defensive performance locks down Maine

• Technician — Women’s basketball schools Maine on Education Day


