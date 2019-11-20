The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 20
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's: Talking Wolfpack's 2020 hoops class with Jamie Shaw
• The Wolfpacker — Coach Kevin Keatts proud of NC State's No. 5-ranked class
• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State's win over Alcorn State
• The Wolfpacker — Video: NCSU coach Kevin Keatts impressed with bench play
• The Wolfpacker — Video: Kevin Keatts breaks down NC State's class of 2020
• The Wolfpacker — Final stats: NC State 87, Alcorn State 64
• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: Recruits at the NC State-Louisville game
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Alcorn State
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 10
• The Wolfpacker — By the numbers: NC State football production by class
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show, episode 13
• Raleigh News & Observer — For once, return to Reynolds is about the future for NC State
• Raleigh News & Observer — Spirit of Norm Sloan back in Reynolds Coliseum as famed plaid jacket returns
• Raleigh News & Observer — Top-rated running back can see himself in Clemson offense
• Raleigh News & Observer — Will Felton on how Millbrook improved on their weaknesses from last season and the importance of winning the first game.
• Charlotte Observer — Sloan’s jacket back in Reynolds
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Improves to 4-0 With Victory Over Maine
• GoPack.com — Laurie Henes, Elly Henes Honored with Regional Awards
• GoPack.com — NC State Hosts Coastal Carolina Thursday in NCAA First Round
• GoPack.com — NC State Defeats Alcorn State, 87-64
• GoPack.com — Softball Announces 2020 Schedule
• Technician — Wolfpack wins fourth straight, Devon Daniels scores career-high 23
• Technician — Women’s soccer set for tough match in NCAA second round
• Technician — Men’s soccer to face Coastal Carolina in NCAA first round
• Technician — Keatts adds four-star forward, three-star guard to complete 2020 recruiting class
• Technician — Historic defensive performance locks down Maine
• Technician — Women’s basketball schools Maine on Education Day
Tweets of the day
@PackTimPeeler Funeral service for Anthony Grundy has finally been set. Friday, Nov 22 @ Bates Memorial Baptist Church in Louisville, KY Visitation begins at 10am; Funeral at Noon. Family is requesting folks (if possible) to wear Black, Red & White in honor of Wolfpack Nation— Tim Colovos (@TimColovos) November 20, 2019
Final statistics: pic.twitter.com/ByxiSVfXrt— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) November 20, 2019
After talking to Coach Doeren. I am excited to receive a full scholarship to NC State. Thank you to @coachcaponewhs @DanOrnerKicking @StateCoachD @WorthGregory40 @CoachGoebbel @KohlsKicking pic.twitter.com/XI3ZfRsWHs— IanWilliamsWHS (@ian_whs) November 20, 2019
