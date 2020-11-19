The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 19
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, Nov. 19.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Matt’s weekly matters: Dave Doeren has done well with transfers
• The Wolfpacker — Tanner Ingle is excited to get back on the field
• The Wolfpacker — Northern Iowa safety Xavior Williams likes what he hears from NC State
• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: Tanner Ingle, Daniel Joseph Wednesday presser
• The Wolfpacker — From the other sideline: Liberty
• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack football adds transfer defensive back
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State wants to move some basketball games to campus and pay lower rent at PNC Arena
• Raleigh News & Observer — One of NC State’s top defenders returning this weekend against Liberty
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State basketball gets tip times and TV broadcasts for 4 nonconference games
• Fayetteville Observer — No. 21 Liberty at NC State: 5 things to know
• Fayetteville Observer — Tanner Ingle’s return gives lift to NC State defense
• Technician — NC State football looks to put out Liberty’s flame
• GoPack.com — Three-time national champ Ed Ruth to join Wolfpack RTC
Tweets Of The Day
We're about to do our weekly premium chat. This is a good time to take advantage of a great deal we are offering: $25 off an annual subscription plus a $75 gift card to the Adidas store.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) November 18, 2020
Details: https://t.co/ykA2mXb3GN pic.twitter.com/80fuNVW6jS
@PackFootball ⚫️🔴🐺🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/dEjwIR0xlI— DDunn (@Darion_dunn1) November 18, 2020
#Wolfpack get a nice piece of the puzzle here https://t.co/tTScl5gTyB— Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) November 18, 2020
@PackFootball is changing the game with some of these small school transfers. They're looking to make an impact on @ACCFootball in 2021.— Draft Guy Jimmy (@draftguyjimmy) November 18, 2020
Source to @Stockrisers: The Oklahoma City Thunder and Josh Hall have agreed to a deal. One of the top UDFA’s available is headed to OKC.— Jake (@jakeweingarten) November 19, 2020
After a great talk with @CoachGarrisonOL I’m excited to announce I have received an offer from N.C State🐺🔴to pursue my football career @PackFootball @Coach_Merci @HickmanJarrod @GMCCoachBert @_CoachPWilliams @rmchester00 @BurksBlitz @successathletic @Coach2Bless #LLJ🕊🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/D0wb3cKCaX— Anthony Belton (@BeltonAnthony) November 19, 2020
Will NC State keep Bailey Hockman in the QB mix going forward? @WesDurham told me and @giglio_OG he thinks Hockman has earned that shot with his play this season. Get the full convo and more in the best of pod. https://t.co/qW5Qg7s4th pic.twitter.com/iVABgBD0te— Joe Ovies (@joeovies) November 19, 2020
Hoops schedule updates:— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) November 18, 2020
• First 2 are Charleston Southern (8 p.m., Nov. 25 on ACC Network Xtra) & N. Florida (5:30 p.m. on RSN, Nov. 27)
• William & Mary is 7 p.m. ACC Network (Nov. 30)
• Florida Atlantic (Dec. 12) is 7 p.m. RSN
• Campbell (Dec. 19) on ACC Network, time TBA
Leading ACC LBs in fewest yards allowed per coverage snap:— ACC Content (@ACContent__) November 18, 2020
1. Drake Thomas (NC State)
2. Rocky Shelton (Duke)
T3. Ryan Smenda (Wake Forest)
T3. Rayshard Ashby (Virginia Tech)
5. Cam Bright (Pitt)
6. Dax Hollifield (Virginia Tech)
7. Isaiah Moore (NC State)
8. Nick Jackson (UVA) pic.twitter.com/ZZsKBygjFf
Are Louisville and NC State national championship contenders? How much will Duke and Notre Dame impact the ACC and beyond under notable new coaches? How good is Syracuse?https://t.co/DqJO6k3Dt6— ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) November 18, 2020
Video Of The Day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook