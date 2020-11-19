 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 19
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 19

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, Nov. 19.


• The Wolfpacker — Matt’s weekly matters: Dave Doeren has done well with transfers

• The Wolfpacker — Tanner Ingle is excited to get back on the field

• The Wolfpacker — Northern Iowa safety Xavior Williams likes what he hears from NC State

• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: Tanner Ingle, Daniel Joseph Wednesday presser

• The Wolfpacker — From the other sideline: Liberty

• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack football adds transfer defensive back

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State wants to move some basketball games to campus and pay lower rent at PNC Arena

• Raleigh News & Observer — One of NC State’s top defenders returning this weekend against Liberty

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State basketball gets tip times and TV broadcasts for 4 nonconference games

• Fayetteville Observer — No. 21 Liberty at NC State: 5 things to know

• Fayetteville Observer — Tanner Ingle’s return gives lift to NC State defense

• Technician — NC State football looks to put out Liberty’s flame

• GoPack.com — Three-time national champ Ed Ruth to join Wolfpack RTC

{{ article.author_name }}