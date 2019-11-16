The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 16
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — St. Francis Brooklyn plays on big stage at NC State
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker War Room
• The Wolfpacker — Expected visitors for NC State vs. Louisville
• The Wolfpacker — NC State joins pursuit for receiver Devin Chandler
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker game predictions: Louisville at NC State
• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack Wrestling Notebook: Dual Season Starts Friday
• Durham News-Herald — NC State looking to fix turnover problem, offensive woes against Louisville
• Fayetteville Observer — Funderburk relishes return to Wolfpack
• GoPack.com — Louisville and NC State Clash at Carter-Finley Stadium
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Sails Past Navy 3-0 In NCAA First Round
• GoPack.com — Pack Hosts St. Francis Brooklyn Saturday at Reynolds Coliseum
• GoPack.com — NC State’s Women Win Regional Crown; Men Secure Third-Place Finish
• GoPack.com — #9 @PackWrestle Opens Season with 22-11 Win Over Old Dominion
• Technician — Women’s soccer advances to second round with win over Navy
• Technician — Pack wrestling battles by Old Dominion, Tyrie Houghton gets big pin
• Technician — Wolfpack defeats Miami in five-set thriller
• Technician — NC State women’s cross country wins fourth straight regional, men grab third
• Technician — Cam Hayes headlines list of NC State signees in preliminary days of signing period
• Technician — Pack softball adds 7 new signees
• Technician — Wolfpack baseball inks in 11 players in early signing period
Tweets of the day
Josh Hall will decide Monday and Shakeel Moore tomorrow Saturday. Today the two seniors had a nice win: pic.twitter.com/W7eDAsrT8O— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) November 16, 2019
NC State coach Kevin Keatts and assistant coaches Roy Roberson and Takayo Siddle in attendance for seniors Josh Hall and Shakeel Moore.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) November 15, 2019
Blessed to have received an offer from North Carolina State!! #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/LfTELEJ3a0— Jalen (@Jalenc05) November 15, 2019
Kickoff for NC State-Louisville is just a couple hours after this map: https://t.co/Qf5blKgeww— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) November 15, 2019
Uniform combination for Saturday's game: https://t.co/vfKTmeZn3E— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) November 15, 2019
