The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 16

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — St. Francis Brooklyn plays on big stage at NC State

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker War Room

• The Wolfpacker — Expected visitors for NC State vs. Louisville

• The Wolfpacker — NC State joins pursuit for receiver Devin Chandler

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker game predictions: Louisville at NC State

• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack Wrestling Notebook: Dual Season Starts Friday

• Durham News-Herald — NC State looking to fix turnover problem, offensive woes against Louisville

• Fayetteville Observer — Funderburk relishes return to Wolfpack

• GoPack.com — Louisville and NC State Clash at Carter-Finley Stadium

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Sails Past Navy 3-0 In NCAA First Round

• GoPack.com — Pack Hosts St. Francis Brooklyn Saturday at Reynolds Coliseum

• GoPack.com — NC State’s Women Win Regional Crown; Men Secure Third-Place Finish

• GoPack.com — #9 @PackWrestle Opens Season with 22-11 Win Over Old Dominion

• Technician — Women’s soccer advances to second round with win over Navy

• Technician — Pack wrestling battles by Old Dominion, Tyrie Houghton gets big pin

• Technician — Wolfpack defeats Miami in five-set thriller

• Technician — NC State women’s cross country wins fourth straight regional, men grab third

• Technician — Cam Hayes headlines list of NC State signees in preliminary days of signing period

• Technician — Pack softball adds 7 new signees

• Technician — Wolfpack baseball inks in 11 players in early signing period


