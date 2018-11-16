Ticker
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 16

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Jakobi Meyers ready to put on show at Louisville

• The Wolfpacker — Beyond the box score: NC State defense vs. Wake Forest

• The Wolfpacker — Several NC State scout team players have impressed

• The Wolfpacker — Louisville has not been a good destination for Wolfpack football

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker Podcast: The other sideline with Howie Lindsey

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Louisville

• Raleigh News & Observer — What hand injury? NC State’s Braxton Beverly off to a fast start despite surgery.

• Winston-Salem Journal — Culture shift: In two years, Walkertown has seen its hard work pay off on the basketball cour

• Technician — Pack 3-pointers prevail over Vanderbilt

• Technician — Men's soccer records first NCAA Tournament win since 1994

• Technician — First and Tech 2018 Episode 12: Getting right

• GoPack.com — NC State Athletics to Offer Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals

• GoPack.com — NC State Looks to Restore Identity at Louisville

• GoPack.com — NC State Defeats Campbell to Advance in NCAA Championship

• GoPack.com — #PackXC to Conclude Season at NCAA Championships Saturday

• GoPack.com — Women’s Soccer To Face Santa Clara Friday In Los Angeles For NCAA Second Round

• GoPack.com — #17 Wolfpack Handily Defeats Commodores

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"We have so many guys who can interchange. You’re able to go in for a few minutes and play as hard as you can and come out. The next guy comes in and does the same thing."
— NC State sophomore guard Braxton Beverly in Raleigh News & Observer

——

