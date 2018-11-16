The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 16
• The Wolfpacker — Jakobi Meyers ready to put on show at Louisville
• The Wolfpacker — Beyond the box score: NC State defense vs. Wake Forest
• The Wolfpacker — Several NC State scout team players have impressed
• The Wolfpacker — Louisville has not been a good destination for Wolfpack football
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker Podcast: The other sideline with Howie Lindsey
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Louisville
• Raleigh News & Observer — What hand injury? NC State’s Braxton Beverly off to a fast start despite surgery.
• Winston-Salem Journal — Culture shift: In two years, Walkertown has seen its hard work pay off on the basketball cour
• Technician — Pack 3-pointers prevail over Vanderbilt
• Technician — Men's soccer records first NCAA Tournament win since 1994
• Technician — First and Tech 2018 Episode 12: Getting right
• GoPack.com — NC State Athletics to Offer Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals
• GoPack.com — NC State Looks to Restore Identity at Louisville
• GoPack.com — NC State Defeats Campbell to Advance in NCAA Championship
• GoPack.com — #PackXC to Conclude Season at NCAA Championships Saturday
• GoPack.com — Women’s Soccer To Face Santa Clara Friday In Los Angeles For NCAA Second Round
Unbelievable night in Raleigh. We are moving on to the second round of the NCAA Championship! #GoPack #STATEment pic.twitter.com/owB8KZDdDz— NC State MSOC 🐺⚽️ (@PackMensSoccer) November 16, 2018
Game. Set. Match. #Believe pic.twitter.com/6lNHVvuvB0— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) November 16, 2018
Phenom Hoop Report’s National High School Showcase to Take Over @greensborocity This Weekend— Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) November 16, 2018
Thanks to @JoeSireraNR
READ👉 https://t.co/eoiXLOfIF9 pic.twitter.com/oDkfK3m6pN
James Wiseman, Cole Anthony, Vernon Carey, Isaiah Stewart highlight ESPN high school hoops schedule— Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) November 15, 2018
https://t.co/pv4zGRGZhD
Myself and @coreyevans_10 put together a signing week podcast. We're new to this so hang in there, but some good discussion on top classes, changes in how elite prospects are looking at schools and much much more https://t.co/SGD3THP69s pic.twitter.com/epYlCZ4Wz6— Eric Bossi (@ebosshoops) November 16, 2018
Quote of the day
