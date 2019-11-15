The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 15
• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack Wrestling Notebook: Dual Season Starts Friday
• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: NC State basketball nears full strength in win over FIU
• The Wolfpacker — 50 years ago, Houston beat NC State in coldest start to a Pack home game
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren aims for Wolfpack to improve fundamentals
• The Wolfpacker — Weekly defense notebook: Calvin Hart Jr. prepared for opportunity
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Louisville
• The Wolfpacker — NC State basketball signs three in early signing period
• Durham News-Herald — Here’s where and when to watch top-ranked prep basketball teams, players this week
• GoPack.com — Women’s Soccer Welcomes Navy Friday In NCAA First Round
• GoPack.com — Louisville and NC State Clash at Carter-Finley Stadium
• GoPack.com — #9 @PackWrestle Opens Season Friday Night in Reynolds Coliseum
• GoPack.com — #14 Wolfpack Soars Past Cardinals, 81-40
• Technician — Wolfpack women’s basketball earns its colors, crushes Big Red
• Technician — Men’s basketball takes on St. Francis in season’s first Reynolds Coliseum game
• Technician — Women’s basketball inks two four stars on first day of signing period
• Technician — Vol. 100, Ep. 18: Back-to-back night games for Pack Football
So Tough to hear the news of the passing of one my Best Men. Thoughts and Prayers go out to everyone impacted. Take it way back with a couple of these. Absolute Warrior, one the most fearless I have ever been around. #RIPAG #GRUNDY pic.twitter.com/t5V0aCriYJ— Arch Miller (@Archie_Miller) November 15, 2019
Terrible news to report tonight. 1997 Kentucky All-Star Anthony Grundy passed away this evening. Grundy played college basketball at N. C. State (@PackMensBball) and had a 12-year professional career, including a stint in the NBA with the Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks). pic.twitter.com/regrSIiO7O— Kentucky All-Stars (@KYAllStarGame) November 15, 2019
The last letter is in! Welcome to the Pack, @CarsonFalsken.#GoPack | #NationalSigningDay pic.twitter.com/qCrLGPBZs0— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) November 15, 2019
Unofficial Final Stats#PhenomHoops— Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) November 15, 2019
**Southern Durham
6’2 ‘20 Ahmad Hamilton
27P. 3A.
6’6 ‘20 Ricky Council IV
17P. 8B. 5A. 4Blks.
**Farmville Central
6’ ‘20 Justin Wright (NCCU)
27P. 4Stls.
6’2 ‘21 Terquavion Smith (NCSU)
20P. 3A. 3R. pic.twitter.com/4xmtAs1nwU
Signed ... Sealed ... Delivered ✍️🖋— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) November 14, 2019
Welcome the 9️⃣ newest members of the @PackWrestle squad!@AnthonyNoto6 @RyJackJack5 @ed_scott_ @AJkovacs14 #Cates@jrob112501 @KaiTheHulkBele @dylan_reinert @isaactrumble_
Class of 2020 - #PackMentality pic.twitter.com/Ju6cKPtZLw
——
