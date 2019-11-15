News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-15 08:33:28 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 15

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Holiday Pick-It Sale - Save BIG on a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get FREE Gear Too! (click here for details)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack Wrestling Notebook: Dual Season Starts Friday

• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: NC State basketball nears full strength in win over FIU

• The Wolfpacker — Holiday Pick-It Sale: Save big, plus free gear

• The Wolfpacker — 50 years ago, Houston beat NC State in coldest start to a Pack home game

• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren aims for Wolfpack to improve fundamentals

• The Wolfpacker — Weekly defense notebook: Calvin Hart Jr. prepared for opportunity

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Louisville

• The Wolfpacker — NC State basketball signs three in early signing period

• Durham News-Herald — Here’s where and when to watch top-ranked prep basketball teams, players this week

• GoPack.com — Women’s Soccer Welcomes Navy Friday In NCAA First Round

• GoPack.com — Louisville and NC State Clash at Carter-Finley Stadium

• GoPack.com — #9 @PackWrestle Opens Season Friday Night in Reynolds Coliseum

• GoPack.com — #14 Wolfpack Soars Past Cardinals, 81-40

• Technician — Wolfpack women’s basketball earns its colors, crushes Big Red

• Technician — Men’s basketball takes on St. Francis in season’s first Reynolds Coliseum game

• Technician — Women’s basketball inks two four stars on first day of signing period

• Technician — Vol. 100, Ep. 18: Back-to-back night games for Pack Football


Tweets of the day

Video of the day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}