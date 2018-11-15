Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-15 08:31:36 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 15

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Quote of the day

"“Coach Valvano captured the hearts of Wolfpack fans with his coaching success and dynamic personality. Thanks to a small group of NC State alums, we can further memorialize his contributions through this naming opportunity in his beloved Reynolds Coliseum.”"
— NC State Director of Athletics Debbie Yow

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Louisville

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football coach Dave Doeren radio show recap ($)

• The Wolfpacker — Beyond the box score: NC State offense vs. Wake Forest ($)

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commits in action — Week 13

• The Wolfpacker — Arena at Reynolds Coliseum named after Jim Valvano

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's: Talking Wolfpack football and basketball

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State honoring Jim Valvano by adding his name to Reynolds Coliseum

• Raleigh News & Observer — Here’s how UNC, Duke and NC State fared in NCAA graduation report

• Raleigh News & Observer — Granddad played in NBA, mom in ACC. This guard’s shooting touch among county’s greats

• Greensboro News-Record — Ed Hardin: Despite tribulation, it's the triumph we remember of Jim Valvano

• Technician — Wilson looks to build off of strong freshman campaign

• Technician — Wolfpack men’s basketball looks to stay undefeated versus Maine

• Technician — Wrestling ready to follow up historic campaign

• Technician — Louisville sports editor breaks down Wolfpack vs. Cardinals

• Technician — Ground game to carry load against Cardinals

• Technician — Pack sweeps Tar Heels for first time since 1990-91

• Technician — Reynolds Coliseum arena to be named for Valvano

• GoPack.com — Arena at Reynolds Coliseum to be Named for Legendary NC State Men’s Basketball Coach Jim Valvano

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Volleyball Sweeps Tar Heels for First Time Since 1991

• GoPack.com — Bradbury Named Semifinalist for 2018 Outland Trophy

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Welcomes Camels Thursday for NCAA First Round

Tweets of the day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}