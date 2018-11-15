The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 15
Quote of the day
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Louisville
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football coach Dave Doeren radio show recap ($)
• The Wolfpacker — Beyond the box score: NC State offense vs. Wake Forest ($)
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commits in action — Week 13
• The Wolfpacker — Arena at Reynolds Coliseum named after Jim Valvano
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's: Talking Wolfpack football and basketball
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State honoring Jim Valvano by adding his name to Reynolds Coliseum
• Raleigh News & Observer — Here’s how UNC, Duke and NC State fared in NCAA graduation report
• Raleigh News & Observer — Granddad played in NBA, mom in ACC. This guard’s shooting touch among county’s greats
• Greensboro News-Record — Ed Hardin: Despite tribulation, it's the triumph we remember of Jim Valvano
• Technician — Wilson looks to build off of strong freshman campaign
• Technician — Wolfpack men’s basketball looks to stay undefeated versus Maine
• Technician — Wrestling ready to follow up historic campaign
• Technician — Louisville sports editor breaks down Wolfpack vs. Cardinals
• Technician — Ground game to carry load against Cardinals
• Technician — Pack sweeps Tar Heels for first time since 1990-91
• Technician — Reynolds Coliseum arena to be named for Valvano
• GoPack.com — Arena at Reynolds Coliseum to be Named for Legendary NC State Men’s Basketball Coach Jim Valvano
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Volleyball Sweeps Tar Heels for First Time Since 1991
• GoPack.com — Bradbury Named Semifinalist for 2018 Outland Trophy
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Welcomes Camels Thursday for NCAA First Round
Tweets of the day
🎱 ... pic.twitter.com/XTy3zjYBtZ— Porter Rooks (@p9rooks) November 15, 2018
Before tonight's #GBvsSEA game - read my Packers Film Room recap!— Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) November 15, 2018
Josh Jones getting more and more snaps each week. Played all over the field last week vs MIA... Dime LB, Half Field Safety, Matchup vs TEshttps://t.co/xhqKITEifX pic.twitter.com/d6d7zSUR8y
#NCState QB Ryan Finley is one of 5 players in the #ACC who @RivalsMike says need to step up during this stretch run of the season: https://t.co/U1kecYFjQg pic.twitter.com/JJ05Q1DWCL— Rivals (@Rivals) November 14, 2018
——
