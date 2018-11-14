The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 14
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: NC State adjusts to playing without Markell Johnson
• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State's 100-49 over UNC Asheville
• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: NC State 100, UNC Asheville 49
• The Wolfpacker — NC State locker room report
• The Wolfpacker — Devon Daniels gets rolling as NC State beats UNC Asheville 100-49
• The Wolfpacker — Box score: NC State routs UNC Asheville, 100-49
• The Wolfpacker — NC State welcomes in-state foe UNC Asheville on Tuesday
• The Wolfpacker — Senior quarterback Payton Thorne impressed with NC State visit
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show — Episode 12
• Raleigh News & Observer — Shorthanded NC State throttles UNC-Asheville
• Raleigh News & Observer — That Kentucky win was great, but Duke is still not No. 1 in this week’s ACC power rankings
• Raleigh News & Observer — Remembering Durham sportswriter Al Featherston, who covered the ACC and more
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Keatts: ‘Our guys are playing very unselfish basketball’
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Kevin Keatts talks about Ian Steere’s decision to transfer
• Charlotte Observer — The Carolinas’ top 50 high school basketball recruits
• Charlotte Observer — Photo Gallery: NC State defeats UNC-Asheville
• Technician — Daniels’ hot second half propels Pack
• Technician — COMMENTARY: NC State football needs to respond to adversity
• Technician — Pratt set to lead Wolfpack's defense against Cardinals
• Technician — Men's soccer to host Campbell in NCAA first round
• GoPack.com —Pack Efficient on Both Ends of Floor in 100-49 Win Over UNC Asheville
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Volleyball to Host Tar Heels Wednesday Evening
• GoPack.com — #17 NC State Hosts SEC Foe Vanderbilt Thursday Evening
• GoPack.com — #PackMentality Pop-Ins Podcast: Ep. 31 - Two Home Events for @PackWrestle This Weekend
• GoPack.com — Henes, Geiger Named Regional Coaches of the Year
Tweets of the day
NC State commit Jalen Lecque expected to sign at 1 p.m.:https://t.co/hZj3gh2VgJ— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) November 14, 2018
Final lineup combos from UNC-Asheville. Markell Johnson injury complicated the equation pic.twitter.com/nkzmoSm8g8— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) November 14, 2018
Thank you to Brian Morrison from the ACC Office for giving this note to me:— Craig Hammel (@Hammel_Craig) November 14, 2018
With last night’s 100-49 win over UNC Asheville, @PackMensBball becomes the first team in ACC history to win each of its first three games of the season by 46 points or more.
Blake Harris, No. 55, just picked up his fifth foul with 5:55 left in this game— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) November 14, 2018
Video of the day
