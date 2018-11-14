Ticker
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 14

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: NC State adjusts to playing without Markell Johnson

• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State's 100-49 over UNC Asheville

• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: NC State 100, UNC Asheville 49

• The Wolfpacker — NC State locker room report

• The Wolfpacker — Devon Daniels gets rolling as NC State beats UNC Asheville 100-49

• The Wolfpacker — Box score: NC State routs UNC Asheville, 100-49

• The Wolfpacker — NC State welcomes in-state foe UNC Asheville on Tuesday

• The Wolfpacker — Senior quarterback Payton Thorne impressed with NC State visit

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show — Episode 12

• Raleigh News & Observer — Shorthanded NC State throttles UNC-Asheville

• Raleigh News & Observer — That Kentucky win was great, but Duke is still not No. 1 in this week’s ACC power rankings

• Raleigh News & Observer — Remembering Durham sportswriter Al Featherston, who covered the ACC and more

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Keatts: ‘Our guys are playing very unselfish basketball’

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Kevin Keatts talks about Ian Steere’s decision to transfer

• Charlotte Observer — The Carolinas’ top 50 high school basketball recruits

• Charlotte Observer — Photo Gallery: NC State defeats UNC-Asheville

• Technician — Daniels’ hot second half propels Pack

• Technician — COMMENTARY: NC State football needs to respond to adversity

• Technician — Pratt set to lead Wolfpack's defense against Cardinals

• Technician — Men's soccer to host Campbell in NCAA first round

• GoPack.com —Pack Efficient on Both Ends of Floor in 100-49 Win Over UNC Asheville

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Volleyball to Host Tar Heels Wednesday Evening

• GoPack.com — #17 NC State Hosts SEC Foe Vanderbilt Thursday Evening

• GoPack.com — #PackMentality Pop-Ins Podcast: Ep. 31 - Two Home Events for @PackWrestle This Weekend

• GoPack.com — Henes, Geiger Named Regional Coaches of the Year

• GoPack.com — Reenan Named ACC Wrestler of the Week

Video of the day

{{ article.author_name }}