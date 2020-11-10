The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 10
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Nov. 10.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — By the numbers: NC State Wolfpack football production by class
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren, NC State respect Florida State
• The Wolfpacker — Full transcript: Dave Doeren’s weekly press conference
• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: Dave Doeren’s Florida State game week Monday press conference
• The Wolfpacker — Updated NC State depth chart: Few changes from last week
• The Wolfpacker — Snap count observations: NC State vs. Miami
• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: First half of NFL season superlatives
• Raleigh News & Observer — A talent drain in the ACC, transfers and a pandemic. All bets are off this hoops season.
• Raleigh News & Observer — What’s the road to 8 wins for NC State? Evaluating the reset of the football schedule.
• Fayetteville Observer — The untold story of Tuffy the ‘wolf’ and the family that raised the NC State mascots
• Technician — Hockman, Angeline grade well in disappointing prime-time loss to Hurricanes
• Technician — Football defense nearly fails grades after allowing 44 points against Miami
• GoPack.com — Zonovan Knight named ACC Specialist of the Week
• GoPack.com — NC State vs. Liberty game time set
• GoPack.com — Raina Perez named to Lieberman Award watch list
Tweets Of The Day
𝗕𝗶𝗴 𝗻𝗲𝘄𝘀. 👀🗓🔜— ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) November 9, 2020
The ACC Men’s Basketball Schedule will be announced tomorrow at 9:30 am on @accnetwork. pic.twitter.com/oge4wjGDhI
NC State sophomore RB Zonovan "Bam" Knight named the ACC's Specialist of the Week. He had a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against Miami last Friday evening.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) November 9, 2020
NC State head coach says he "hopes" that safety Tanner Ingle and linebacker Drake Thomas can return Saturday vs. Florida State, but he could not yet confirm their availability.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) November 9, 2020
Dave Doeren reiterates quarterback Devin Leary won't be back until/if there is a bowl game.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) November 9, 2020
Liberty at NC State will be a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on RSN.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) November 9, 2020
A 💯 yard KOR + another rushing TD = @hornungaward Honor Roll honors for @knight_zonovan !#HTT pic.twitter.com/ML3P8ZTQwI— NC State Football (@PackFootball) November 9, 2020
#KatzRankz - #MaloneAward candidates, as heard on the #MM365 pod w/@TheAndyKatz!— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) November 9, 2020
Who will be the best PF in college hoops this season? 🤔
🎧 https://t.co/zpcSxPxl97 pic.twitter.com/3CBP88h1MO
12 catches. 169 yards. Win. @jkbmyrs5 knows how to celebrate a birthday. pic.twitter.com/y9UMMN9ltH— New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 10, 2020
Cam Newton and Jakobi Meyers are making PLAYSpic.twitter.com/9b5fatz62n— PFF (@PFF) November 10, 2020
Me: “Liberty is going to beat NC State in a couple weeks.”@giglio_OG: “Not so fast, my friend…”— Joe Ovies (@joeovies) November 10, 2020
Get the full convo and more in the best of podcast. https://t.co/K3OQLjRMUQ pic.twitter.com/xbhyCkULXX
Video Of The Day
