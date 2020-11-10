 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 10
Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

• The Wolfpacker — By the numbers: NC State Wolfpack football production by class

• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren, NC State respect Florida State

• The Wolfpacker — Full transcript: Dave Doeren’s weekly press conference

• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: Dave Doeren’s Florida State game week Monday press conference

• The Wolfpacker — Updated NC State depth chart: Few changes from last week

• The Wolfpacker — Snap count observations: NC State vs. Miami

• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: First half of NFL season superlatives

• Raleigh News & Observer — A talent drain in the ACC, transfers and a pandemic. All bets are off this hoops season.

• Raleigh News & Observer — What’s the road to 8 wins for NC State? Evaluating the reset of the football schedule.

• Fayetteville Observer — The untold story of Tuffy the ‘wolf’ and the family that raised the NC State mascots

• Technician — Hockman, Angeline grade well in disappointing prime-time loss to Hurricanes

• Technician — Football defense nearly fails grades after allowing 44 points against Miami

• GoPack.com — Zonovan Knight named ACC Specialist of the Week

• GoPack.com — NC State vs. Liberty game time set

• GoPack.com — Raina Perez named to Lieberman Award watch list

