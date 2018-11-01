Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-01 08:43:43 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 1

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State battling injuries at running back position

• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren radio show recap ($)

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitments in action — Week 11

• The Wolfpacker — NC State honors its first African-American athlete

• The Wolfpacker — Beyond the box score: NC State's defense against Syracuse ($)

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's: Previewing Wolfpack basketball with Ernie Myers

• Technician — Struggling Wolfpack defense looks for redemption versus Florida State

• Technician — Harmon, Finley look to stay in rhythm against Seminoles

• Technician — Anatomy of a loss: Secondary sinks Pack against Syracuse

• Technician — Florida State sports editor breaks down Wolfpack vs. Seminoles

• Technician — Wolfpack volleyball prepares for Demon Deacons

• Technician — Wolfpack wins first ACC Tournament game since 2011

• GoPack.com — Cole Named Semifinalist for 2018 Wuerffel Trophy

• GoPack.com — Thursday Football Notebook

• GoPack.com — NC State Hosts Free Exhibition vs. Anderson Thursday

• GoPack.com — Finley Named Finalist for Top Academic Award

Tweets of the day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}