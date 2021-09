The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: NC State tries to regroup

In the aftermath of a 24-10 loss at Mississippi State, head coach Dave Doeren told his team that they had to take the lesson the Bulldogs learned from its opening week scare at home against Louisiana Tech.

“I feel sorry for the next [expletive] team we’re going to play, but more than anything guys given them credit," Doeren told the players postgame. "They watched their last film and they were embarrassed with how they played for three quarters.

"They came out and fixed it, and it started on the first play of the game. They owned it, and we’re going to go [expletive] own it to.”

More of the postgame speech can be seen in today's video of the day.

Let's get to the daily newsstand.