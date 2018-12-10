Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-10 08:23:05 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Monday, Dec. 10

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, Dec. 10.

Headlines

• TheWolfpacker.com — Update: What to track between now and signing day

• TheWolfpacker.com — Social media reaction: NC State official visit weekend

• Rivals.com — Shrine Bowl: Rivals100 FSU QB commit Sam Howell gives the latest

• JacketsOnline.com — Could Georgia Tech re-emerge for four-star RB Jamious Griffin?

• FootballScoop.com — Sources: Dwayne Ledford taking new job

Tweets of the day

