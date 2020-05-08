The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: May 8
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, May 8.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State adds a versatile defender in former Wake signee Jaylon Gibson
• The Wolfpacker — Former Wake Forest signee Jaylon Gibson picks NC State
• The Wolfpacker — TheWolfpacker.com bracket: Best NC State game since 2000, round two
• The Wolfpacker — Getting to know Wolfpack Club Executive Director hire Ben Broussard
• Raleigh News & Observer — From Wake to NC State — Grace Christian’s Jaylon Gibson commits to Wolfpack
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State women’s coach Wes Moore look back on his team’s ACC title
• Raleigh News & Observer — In a season cut short, NC State women at least had their moment to celebrate
• Fayetteville Observer — Wolfpack lands former Wake signee Gibson
• GoPack.com — NC State football season ticket renewals remain consistently strong
• GoPack.com — NC State athletics celebrates successes with 2020 virtual Wolfies
Tweets Of The Day
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
Second round in PNC Region for best NCSU game since 2000: The two seed is 2001 when football gave FSU football its first home ACC loss, a 34-28 win that came down to last play. The six seed is 10-3 win vs. Notre Dame during a hurricane in 2016. Details: https://t.co/6iKu0QFItE— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 7, 2020
Second round in PNC Region for best NCSU game since 2000: The 1 seed is when Julius Hodge led Pack to a win over 21-1, top-ranked Duke in 2004. The 4 seed is Russell Wilson/Nate Irving led NCSU to dramatic 28-24 win over No. 16 FSU in 2010. Details: https://t.co/6iKu0QFItE— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 7, 2020
“Be strong and courageous. Do not be terrified; do not be discouraged, for the LORD your God will be with you wherever you go." Joshua 1️⃣:1️⃣ #COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/CCZXbflKt9— Jaylon Gibson (@JaylonGibson22) May 7, 2020
Former Wake Forest commit Jaylon Gibson just committed to NC State. Will take the scholarship that was left last week whenever Josh Hall entered the 2020 NBA Draft@TheWolfpacker https://t.co/xRzILXN7Sh— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) May 7, 2020
“Once @CoachKeattsNCSU and the staff get done with him, I think he has the chance to be an all-conference player, I really do."— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 8, 2020
Thanks to @CHOSEN_COACH for the scouting report. https://t.co/7OR9X0hk7q
🚨EMERGENCY POD🚨— Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) May 7, 2020
6'11" Jaylon Gibson Commits to NC State
we go 1-on-1 with Gibson about his commitment, what State fans can look forward to & more!!
ANCHOR 🎧: https://t.co/395f3cdF9P pic.twitter.com/d1F5X5lnzJ
After a great conversation with @CoachGarrisonOL - I am excited and honored to have received an offer from NC State !! @PackFootball @StateCoachD #NCState #1Pack1Goal - @BuckFitz @CSmithScout @TNGridironScout pic.twitter.com/uTIJZboYNj— Austin Gentle (@austingentle21) May 8, 2020
Conference commissioners told @Stadium online-only academic instruction will not prevent student athletes from returning to campus to play football this season & also conferences likely would play this fall even w/out all of their league members https://t.co/4hmXhZM9ox— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 7, 2020
Really proud of these young ladies for the way they compete and WIN...on the court and off. Sooo Blessed! 🐺❤️— Wes Moore (@WolfpackWes) May 8, 2020
Video Of The Day
——
